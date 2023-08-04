The 10 Best Zombie Horror Movies Ever, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

It’s hard to believe, but the zombie movies we love and appreciate now weren’t taken as seriously by fans back then. In fact, horror fans have adored the undead since its inception in the 1930s, but it wasn’t until the 1960s that critics and fans alike began to give the zombie subgenre its due. While there have been many iconic filmmakers who have pushed the zombie film envelope, if we had to pick one film and one filmmaker responsible for revolutionizing the genre, it would be filmmaker George A. Romero, and the film night of the Undead.

Continuing Romero’s legacy, zombie films did not become a mainstay of horror films until the 2000s, with films such as 28 days later it is resident Evil Mapping of the New Murray Territories. Today, the zombie movie market is still booming, as fans have developed a well-nurtured palette for the horror and the undead creatures it serves up. So without further ado, let’s delve deeper into the top 10 zombie horror movies as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes.

10 Zombieland (2009) – 87%

sony pictures launch

Zombieland Brilliantly turns a global zombie apocalypse into a science fiction about survival. This is done by bringing together four travelers with different aspects of survival instincts and pitting them against bloodthirsty zombies. Like most survival movies, the group’s collective chances of survival are ensured by a combination of brains and strength.

Led by the charming and eccentric group of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone, Zombieland Dangerous does a great job of exploring the group’s relationship dynamics against the constant threat of zombies.

9 REC (2007) – 90%

filmmax

One of the first pioneering films in the found footage genre, Recording It revolves around a TV reporter and his cameraman, who are conducting routine interviews at a fire station, when an emergency call is received involving an elderly woman. Thinking it would be a good idea to interview her, TV reporter Angela and her cameraman join the crew, but they realize the building is a den of infected corpses and everyone inside is isolated.

A gory film that will make you question your limits to terror, Recording Frightening, incorporates the zombie genre with direct and realistic cinematic production.

8 Quantum Blood (2019) – 90%

Prospector Films

It’s not like that blood quantumIn IMDB ratings prevent you from watching. Jeff Barnaby’s film offers a fresh take on the horror genre as it builds on the concept of immunity to a genre known for sparing none. Get on with the good stuff without wasting time blood quantum depicts an isolated tribe’s last stand against an impending zombie apocalypse that resulted in everyone turning undead, with the tribe miraculously immune to it.

7 Return of the Living Dead (1985) – 91%

pictures of orion

Dan O’Bannon’s Return of the Living Dead Creates the perfect mix of funny and scary, cementing its place in the history of the genre. Somewhat gruesome, somewhat creepy, and overall raunchy, Bannon’s film gives new meaning to teen idiocy as it follows a group of nihilistic punks who accidentally release a strange gas that turns corpses into flesh-eaters. Turns them into corpses, and leaves them in an atmosphere of sleep. , A city that has no idea what’s coming their way.

6 Shaun of the Dead (2004) – 92%

universal pictures

possibly one of the most influential zombie movies of our time, dropping out This underlines the fact that a good filmmaker doesn’t depend on a big budget to make a point. Edgar Wright takes all the tricks from the movie textbook, and adds his own twist to it. From visual comedy to audio cues, Wright’s cinematic vocabulary complements his strong, comic script. A mix of parody, suspense, zombie film and comedy, dropping out It is a must watch for everyone and anyone.

5 Dawn of the Dead (1978) – 93%

universal pictures

14 years after debuting his zombie masterpiece, night of the Undead, The genre returns with horror deity George Romero morning of the dead, making the film inside a mall instead of a secluded house, morning of the dead It oozes terror, encompassing all the trademarks of Romero’s stylistic torture.

Rather than openly trying to scare the audience with jump-and-go spree, Romero’s films also tackle important themes such as urban survival and consumerism, weaving them into a sinister narrative before providing the viewer with a wholesome but terrifying experience. Are.

4 Reanimator (1985) – 94%

Empire International Pictures

Stuart Gordon’s film based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft Herbert West – Reanimator And it’s one of my favorite horror movies of all time. Not for irritable people resuscitator It manages to make its premises equal parts terrifying and fun, as it blends sci-fi sensibilities with the creepiness factor of horror. A treat for fans of campy horror and dark humor, resuscitator A complete film that covers all things horror from a bizarre plot to offbeat characters and creepy undead.

3 Train to Busan (2016) – 94%

next world of entertainment

train to BusanIn The popularity comes from its practical approach to a genre that often relies on secrecy. Add to this, director Yeon Sang-ho’s incredible understanding of human emotion, paired with a high-speed train full of bloodthirsty zombies, and the resulting film is an action-packed ride that twists and turns around every corner. , There is no sign of delay. or decay.

Two Night of the Living Dead (1968) – 96%

continental distribution

Possibly one of the greatest zombie movies of all time, George Romero’s directorial debut changed the zombie movie landscape forever. After its launch, night of the Undead Surprised fans with its unusual camera angles, psychological tension, and portrayal of zombies that are both scary and dangerous.

Infusing his film with a sense of social commentary, night of the Undead It is much more than a film about strangers coming together in difficult times, as it comments on humanity’s ability to deliberately exacerbate problems rather than pacify them.

1 A Court of the Dead (2017) – 100%

third window movies

A surprise winner, racking up likes night of the Undead it is dropping out, Shinichiro Ueda’s film is a self-reflective horror comedy about the trials and tribulations of cinema. Rebellion centers around a group of low-budget filmmakers who go into a warehouse to shoot a zombie movie before actually encountering real-life zombies.

What follows is nothing short of chaos and mayhem, much like the filming process on several occasions. divided into three separate acts, a cut of the deadIt grows on you after every watch as it is covered with many subtle insights that cannot be captured by just one viewing.