Terelou spoke honestly about the illness of Maria Teresa Campos

Terelu Campos returned to Spain after two weeks in the United States and Mexico, recording the “great American adventure” of the Sálvame staff. An exciting project for Netflix, which he talks about in his latest interview with Lecturas magazine, where He also goes deep into the illness that Maria Teresa Campos is going through and serious audience crisis that Telecinco is experiencing after the cancellation of the Belen Esteban and company program.

“My mom doesn’t know I went on a trip,” the TV starts talking. It should be remembered that 82-year-old Maria Teresa Campos suffers from “cognitive impairment”, which is very worrying for all her relatives. “This disease takes not only the patient, but also those who are close to him. I can no longer see my mother suffer“, adds the Andalusian.

As for the daily life of the cult presenter “Día a día” or “What a happy time!” among other programs, Terelu says: “When my mother comes home, she sits next to me, rests her head on my shoulder and falls asleep. “I cry so that he does not notice. This moment is a whirlwind of emotions.”supports the TV employee at Lecturas.

“I would rather our suffering than my mother not knowing us if that means she will be happier,” she sincerely says. Similarly, Terelou makes it clear that she doesn’t want to go through the same thing: “When I see my mother, I think about myself and say to my daughter: “Alejandra, I don’t want to be like that, don’t forget about it.”. “Sick like her, I don’t want to be like this during the day and my pulse doesn’t flutter when I say this. My mother’s illness cannot be assumed, one can only adapt. But the pain is always there, ditch.

Strength vs. Telecinco

Audience data does not accompany Telecinco, especially after the cancellation of “Sálvame”, the strongest program of all time. The numbers do not add up and from the noble offices of the Media Network continue to work on new content to bring back viewers.

“The public is not stupid. Look, if we’re wondering, we only need to see the hearing… “Save Me” might have been mortally wounded, but with what they’ve done and how they’ve done it, they’ve achieved the point that they revived and resuscitated him. We are alive and maybe it sucks more” concludes Terelu.