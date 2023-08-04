Taylor Swift surprises ‘The Era’s Tour’ crew with $55 million bonus

Photo: Playback/Instagram

That’s it! singer Taylor Swift finally returned to the stage with the tour”Eras Tour” And continues to tell what to talk about. This time around was no different and the artist came to the surprise of the tour team by receiving nothing less than a pay bonus.

This is correct! According to information from the magazine Peoplethe artist must have delivered additional value 55 million dollarswhich is approximately equal to 264 million riyals At the current rate, among a host of workers that include dancers, sound technicians, assemblers and even truck drivers.

It is worth mentioning that “The Eras Tour” promises to revisit all the eras of Taylor Swift in one tour. Therefore, the show consists of a huge and very well-crafted structure, consisting of sets, costumes and special effects, in addition to a great team to help the singer.

The tour, which began in March this year, includes a setlist of 44 songs, all from different moments in the blonde’s career. so like hit love story,You are mine,all too well,Blank space,look what you made me do,Lover,anti HeroAnd many more can be heard in the live version during concerts.

And it’s worth remembering that Taylor Swift has set a date for Brazil! The artist announced that she will present six concerts of “The Eras Tour” here in November this year, three in São Paulo and three in Rio de Janeiro. This is how artists will perform Rio de Janeiro We 17th, 18th and 19that Nilton Santos Stadium, and at Sao Paulo We 24, 25 and 26At Allianz Park.