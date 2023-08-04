Taylor Swift gave a gift to Kobe Bryant’s daughter at a concert in the United States; watch video

Singer Taylor Swift presents Bianca Bryant, daughter of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who died in 2020, during a concert of “The Eras” Tour at Sophie Stadium in Los Angeles, United States, this Friday (4).

(Click here to view this embed and view the full story.)



The gift given by the pop star was the hat she wore while singing the hit “22” in concerts on the tour. In each performance of “The Eraze,” Swift gives the piece to a fan, and this time it was the NBA star’s daughter. In the video posted on social media, the singer can be seen handing over the gift to the girl and then hugging her.

Bianca went to the show with her mother Vanessa and sister Natalia. Kobe’s widow also wore a jacket in honor of the athlete, which had a picture of her and Taylor on the back. Photos of the play were posted by Vanessa on Instagram.









The picture of Taylor and Kobe on the jacket is from the year 2015. In the tour show of her 5th album titled 1989, the singer was honored by the basketball legend. Also in Los Angeles, the athlete took to the stage of the show at the Staples Center to present the singer with the award for best-selling show.

A good friend of Kobe, Taylor mourned the player’s death on social media in 2020. Flight,” he wrote.

death of kobe

Kobe Bryant died in 2020 at the age of 41 following a helicopter crash. Four other people died, including him and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

The American player was a five-time NBA champion and was selected for the league’s star game, the All-Star Game, on 18 occasions. In addition to awards as a player, he has also added an Oscar to his resume in 2018 with the animation “Dear Basketball”.

Overall, adding up to 20 seasons in the NBA wearing the 8 and 24 jerseys, Kobe Bryant finished with an impressive 33,643 points – the fourth highest of all-time at the time.

He played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career, from 1996 to 2016, the year of his retirement. He finished his NBA career with averages of 25 points, 4.7 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 1,346 regular season games.

For the US national team, Kobe Bryant won the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 Olympic gold medal in London.

Join the Itatia community on WhatsApp and get the top news stories of the day straight to your cell phone. Click here and sign up.

