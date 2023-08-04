Taylor Swift Distributes 55 MDDs Among Her Grupo Milenio Employees

american pop star Taylor SwiftOne of the Highest Paid Artists in the World, Has Distributed the Least $55 Million in Bonuses for Your Tour Erasure Tour Employees In the United States, confirmed as a magazine by American media for the second time tmz or People,

This song has been shared by the singer Dancers, Sound Technicians, Truck Drivers and Other Employees Who embarked on a tour that began in Glendale (Arizona) last March and will conclude with six concerts in Los Angeles this coming weekend.

The tour will resume in Latin America starting 24 August with stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, and will reach Europe, Asia and Australia in 2024, including a single stop in Spain on 30 May, at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Madrid), Cuias 65 thousand locations were sold in half an hour,

According to recently published analysts’ projections, the Tour of Erraz could become the most successful Tour in history wall street journalwhat a warrior who can overcome them thousand million dollar curse,

the record you currently have Elton John Who Earned $853 Million From His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tours, followed by Ed Sheeran (The ÷ (Divide) Tour, 2017–19: 776 million) and U2 (360° Tour, 2009–11: 736 million).

In 2022, following the release of his tenth studio album, Midnight, Taylor Swift With estimated earnings of $92 million, she became the ninth highest paid artist of the year and the only woman.

crow