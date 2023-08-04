Suspect of assault on nutritionist in SP identified and testified by police

The suspect of assaulting a nutritionist in SP has been identified, and a reservation has been made about the accusation (Reproduction/TV Globo)

On ABC Paulista The Civil Police of São Caetano do Sul identify the man suspected of punching and hitting nutritionist Estella Fröhlich Bonato on the night of July 23. The victim’s nose was broken by the blow and depression appeared on his face. That man was called to testify.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), he confirmed that he was the same person in the video recorded by security cameras, but added that he was the victim of a montage. Since there was no offending behavior, the suspect was released last Sunday afternoon (30), shortly after giving testimony.

The police requested a forensic examination and reported the matter as bodily injury to the judiciary. In turn, Estella was called to the police station to reconnoitre, but she was not sure whether the same man was the one who attacked her. The investigation was referred to the Forum and will be analyzed by the Ministry of Public Affairs and Justice.

The attacks took place on Rua Maranhao in the Santa Paula neighborhood when the nutritionist lost control of the car she was driving. Her tire must have blown out and as a result, she hit the pavement derailment. According to Bonetto’s family, the man was walking a dog at the time. He came to him with a curse and scolded him for this act.

In images recorded by security cameras, it is possible to see the exact moment when everything happened. After a brief discussion, the suspect struck her on the head, who tried to defend herself and fight back. The man then punched Estella. In the midst of the misunderstanding, another driver stopped the car on the road and approached, as well as several witnesses. Later, the author of the attacks left with his animal. see below:

Nutritionist headbutted and punched by a stranger – 1 pic.twitter.com/tN5didTpmj – WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) 25 July 2023

Nutritionist headbutted and punched by a stranger – 2 pic.twitter.com/7SEZrVq09m – WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) 25 July 2023

“He didn’t understand anything. We imagine she panicked when she hit the tire on the pavement. My sister also asked if he did anything, but he didn’t even answer, he already hit her in the face with his head and then threw a few punches.”Estella’s sister, Beatriz Fröhlich Bonatto, made the announcement.

After the incident, SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) was called and the nutritionist was taken care of, who was then taken to a private hospital. Due to the aggression, Estella had to undergo surgery as her nose was broken in several parts, as well as sinus depression. He was discharged on the 24th to recover at home.

Bonatto testified at the DDM (Delegation for the Defense of Women) in São Caetano do Sul, which specializes in crimes against women. “I’m still a little incredulous about what happened, because try as I might, I just can’t find any justification. But it is a feeling of helplessness. he broke up with me. He spoiled my appearance. I am dying of pain, taking medicine and nothing is getting better”, she shouted, clearly shaken. See more details about the case, click here