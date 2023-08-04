Surgeons test the technological method of open heart surgery

More than 20,000 babies are born in need of open heart surgery. Procedures are a salvation for children with congenital heart defects. However, many of these operations can take up to 12 hours to complete.

The surgeon has developed a method that could change the field of cardiac surgery not only for infants but also for adults.

Every second counts in the operating room But every day, open-heart surgery wastes time while doctors wait for blood test results.

“We need a way to control the state of the blood,” said V.William Decampli, surgeon Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital.

Surgeons draw blood through open-heart surgery to perform a clotting test. It may take 20-30 minutes to receive results from the lab.

“We will do four, five, six rounds of these tests, but each of them takes time for us to get an answer,” he added. Decampi.

This problem is especially relevant for young patients who are more prone to complications.

“The risk for the child is a fatal outcome,” he assured. Decampi.

However, surgeons have a real-time blood monitor that can analyze blood instantly.

“Light is transmitted through a very thin optical fiber. The same optical fiber receives the signal coming from red blood cells when light literally bounces off it,” said D.ekampi.

The results of the first clinical trial showed that the real-time monitor was as accurate as sending samples to the lab. If it continues to prove its effectiveness, it could save lives in the operating room.

The researchers also believe the new tool could be used to treat injuries and even Covid patients. For this reason, they hope to make the blood monitor available to all hospitals in the future.