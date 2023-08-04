Superfood to Help Lower Blood Sugar and Lose Weight

There is a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and plants that provide health benefits due to their properties. vitamins and nutrients. And among them stands out one considered superfood It can be used in different ways.

For this reason, it is important to choose the right foods that we are going to add to our daily diet, accompanied by physical activity and other changes in habits, they explain from the site. Mayo Clinicnon-profit organization dedicated to clinical practice, education and research.

Not accidentally pursued as a goal prevent diseases and improve digestion to avoid overweight.

Tea with ginger and lemon is an effective combination.

It is known that “miracle diets” for fast weight loss are commonplace, but in the end they lead to a rebound effect. For this reason, there is nothing better than resorting to natural food, and one of ginger is more effective, even if consumed at night.

Here are some of the benefits of this plant from the Zingiberaceae family, whose underground stem is a horizontal rhizome highly prized for its aroma and spicy taste.​

Ginger: benefits for weight loss

Ginger Root Reduces Nausea and Vomiting Caused by Pregnancy and Chemo, According to Scientific Research Published US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In this line he improves gastric emptying and has an anti-inflammatory effect. Yes, more research is still needed to confirm its benefit in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, irritable bowel syndrome, or gastroenteritis.

Lose weight with superfoods and change habits.

Experts point out that Infused, it can easily burn calories, satisfy your appetite, and help you lose weight.

Among the properties of ginger is its ability to stimulate appetite, but it is also a depressant. What does it mean? It helps the stomach produce more acid, burning fat and making you feel fuller.

Prevents bad cholesterol

Ginger to lower bad cholesterol (LDL),

According to a study presented by the medical site Clinical and Medical Biochemistryginger can reduce the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the bloodto be consumed with some regularity.

In his study, patients who consumed 5 grams of powdered ginger daily for three months were able to lower their cholesterol levels. by 17.4%.

As such, it helps prevent cholesterol from building up in the arteries, and it can also help the liver process it more efficiently, which promotes its elimination from the body.

Reduces cardiovascular risk

Reducing the risk of heart attack is another benefit of ginger.

According to a study in the journal Nutritiondaily consumption of ginger can have a positive effect when it comes to prevent cardiovascular risk. In particular, with arterial hypertension and coronary diseases.

As the authors note Chin and Mustafaits antioxidant action is fundamental to preventing problems associated with oxidative stress.

Key to the respiratory system

Clear your lungs and airways naturally.

Drinking a hot drink when you have a stuffy nose or a cold is a common practice that is comforting and at the same time can bring some relief. And the famous ginger and lemon are related to Airways.

“Ginger softens and moisturizes the airways. It can relieve coughs, colds and inflammation of the mucous membranes, ”the article circulates from Jundishapur Journal of Natural Pharmaceutical Products.

Strengthens the immune system

Another effect of vitamin C in ginger on the body is support the activity of cells of the immune systemaccording to contributors Carr and Maggini for the magazine Nutrients.

Ginger water or tea for the immune system.

It is necessary to maintain an adequate and long-lasting response to the presence of pathogens and to protect tissues from excessive damage.

After a study in mice, a study in a journal Food boundaries suggests that daily intake of this infusion activates the immune system.