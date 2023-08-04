SUPERFOOD: egg | A Protein Superfood That Tones Legs & Controls Cholesterol

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 00:47





Healthy eating is essential for good physical and emotional health, and more and more people are realizing the benefits of a healthy lifestyle for the body. Always accompanied by a regular dose of sports, good habits will make you notice big changes in your body in the long run and you will see that you have more energy to deal with everyday life.

It’s not about crazy calorie counting or over-limiting the portions of each meal, quite the opposite. There should be enough in your meals so that you don’t go hungry and have to resort to snacking between meals every two to three. The bottom line is to maintain a nutritious diet based on the most natural ingredients possible and cook, boil or fry them to get the most out of their properties.

Consequently, superfoods have become a must have in many people’s pantries as their fame has skyrocketed due to the many properties they contain. These are fresh and natural foods that are full of nutrients and benefits worth including in your recipes. Some of them you have at home all your life, and others are exotic and different, but the vast majority of them are available in any supermarket at a very good price.

One food considered a superfood is eggs, a protein-rich ingredient that can be used in the kitchen in a variety of ways and adapted to a wide variety of recipes. Here are the benefits of taking it:

1. High protein content



If an egg stands out for anything, it’s that it’s one of the foods with the highest amount of protein concentrated in its protein (13 grams per 100 grams). It is ideal for athletes who want to increase their muscle mass, as well as for those who want to tone their body. In addition, proteins are highly satiating and help control hunger, making them a good option for weight loss diets.

2. Source of nutrients



One egg contains up to 14 essential nutrients, including vitamins A, B, D, and E. It is also a source of calcium, selenium, and iodine, making it one of the most nutritious foods to cook with.

3. They Control Cholesterol



Eating eggs is good for cardiovascular health as they help maintain good levels of good cholesterol (HDL) in the blood, so it is recommended for those who need to pay attention to this problem.

4. They care about appearance



Another great benefit of this superfood is the high intake of vitamin A, the deficiency of which is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. In addition, the yolk contains antioxidants that slow down the aging process of the body caused by free radicals.

Remember that this is general information and is in no way a substitute for professional advice.

