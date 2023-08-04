Super Incubators in Pokémon Go: how to get them and how they work

Here’s how Super Incubators work in Pokémon Go and how trainers can get these items in-game.

In addition to traditional incubators, Pokémon Go players can get a super incubator to hatch an egg.

Simply put, Super Incubators can save players time as these items greatly speed up the hatching of the eggs you get on mobile devices.

With that said, here is a detailed description of how to get Super Incubators and how these items actually work.

How to Get Super Incubators in Pokémon Go

Superincubators are available from pokemon shop. These Incubators can be purchased for 200 PokéCoins in the shop.

In addition, Niantic will sometimes add Super Incubators as a reward for completing special research tasks. For example, Riolu’s special research in July 2023 included a Super Incubator as a reward.

How superincubators work

Super Incubators shorten the distance required to hatch an egg in Pokémon Go. Traditionally, to hatch an egg, one had to travel a required distance, such as two kilometers for a two-kilometer egg. However, superincubators make it easier to hatch.

Here you can see the amount they can cut:

A multiplier of 0.667 reduces the distance between eggs in the superincubator. But you must keep in mind one thing. Special Incubators are destroyed after the third use, so use them wisely.

This type of incubator is best used for eggs that need more distance, especially 10 kilometers.