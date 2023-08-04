Steve Soult and Kate Lyra bring guests to the premiere of Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.” see photos! , Lou Lacerda

Steve Solot and Kate Lyra of the Latin American Training Center (LATC) continue to take guests to the cinema: this Tuesday (01/08) presented a screening of Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City”. Nat Gavia Station. The feature premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with the participation of Seu George, who had already worked with the filmmaker on “The Aquatic Life of Steve Zissou” (2004), together with, practically, A Group: Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon and Willem Dafoe. With such a cast – and careful art direction – at the end, the audience applauded as if it were in a theatre.

The feature will hit the theaters on August 10, that is, should be a strong competitor to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”. According to box office data in the US, Anderson achieved the best result of his career with “Asteroid City” – still, still US$17 million (it cost US$25 million), but still debuting in several countries. There’s more to do — , even because of the powerful cast and new TikTok audience where users posted videos of themselves trying to mimic Wes’ style through artificial intelligence.

Steve and Kate select national and international films based on their artistic value, in partnership with international consulates in Rio and other bodies such as the American Chamber of Commerce.