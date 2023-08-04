Steve Jobs’ son launches millionaire fund to save people from his father’s illness

Steve Jobs, head of the iPhone and Apple brand, will be honored by his son, Reed Jobs. The tech entrepreneur died in 2011 just after the American company introduced the iPhone 4S.

Reed Jobs, one of the sons philanthropist Lauren Powell wants to help those with cancer, a disease her father has been dealing with for years. For this reason, he announced the creation of risk capital to invest in new treatments.

“My father was diagnosed with cancer when I was 12 years old. My father passed away from cancer while I was in college at Stanford. , it was very hard after his death,” he told the newspaper New York Times.

The fund will be called Yosemite after the park where Steve Jobs and Lauren Powell got married. It has already received $200 million in contributions to the mission.

According to 31-year-old Reed Jobs, Yosemite will split into a venture capital fund and a non-profit fund to raise investments: “I never wanted to be a venture capitalist. But I’ve learned that when you really hatch something and put it together, you can make a huge difference to the assets that are part of it.”

The goal of fundraising is even greater. The American has set himself $400 million to start, which is “nearly 10 times the average size of a fund of new venture capitalists by 2022,” according to business insider.

Steve Jobs’ Strange Cancer

In 2003, Jobs was diagnosed with a rare type of pancreatic cancer known as an islet cell tumor or neuroendocrine tumor. According to the medical literature, malignant cells spread more slowly, which opens the door for effective treatment.

“That was the closest I came to dying, and I hope it’s the closest I get for a few more decades,” he said in his early years.

Although the businessman had the opportunity to have the operation earlier, he turned it down within the first nine months because he thought it was an invasive operation.. He preferred alternative therapies.

“I asked Jobs and he said, ‘I didn’t want my body to be autopsied. I didn’t want to be raped like that,” recalled his biographer Walter Isaacson for the TV channel. CBS.

Only in 2004 did he agree to an operation to remove part of the tumor. In 2009, he underwent a liver transplant, hoping that he would be able to restore his physical and mental health. However, the cancer remained in his body, forcing him to stay away from Apple.

He died at the age of 56.

"He regretted it … I think he felt that he needed to be operated on earlier," his biographer emphasized.



