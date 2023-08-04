Star Wars: The Movie About Rey Gets a Possible Title and Synopsis

The title and synopsis of the Star Wars movie about Rey Skywalker (played by Daisy Ridley) may have been revealed.

According to Production Weekly (via ScreenRant), the feature will be called Star Wars: New Jedi Order (Star Wars: New Jedi Order, in free translation); The summary is as follows:

Set nearly 15 years after Rey’s victory over Palpatine at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the sequel highlights Rey’s daring attempt to restore the Jedi Order, where she meets two promising young students – one a girl – and another. He plays the role of a teacher. and a boy. As her training progresses, it becomes apparent that the girl has extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as the leader of the future.

The film will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms. Miracle. Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders and Spencer is writing the screenplay. It is expected that this will be the first of a new trilogy.

The production still doesn’t have a premiere date, but Disney and Lucasfilm recently set three release dates for new Star Wars movies.

They are: May 22, 2026, December 18, 2026 and December 17, 2027. With this, two films of the franchise will hit the theaters in the same year in 2026.