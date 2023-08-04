Star Wars | John Boyega ranks his movies from best to worst

It’s often difficult to evaluate his own work, but it wasn’t that difficult for John Boyega to rank his Star Wars movies from best to worst.

participating in Truth or Dab Rapid FireThe actor ranked The Force Awakens (2015) as the best film made in the franchise. Check out the rest of her rankings:

The Force Awakens (2015), The Rise of Skywalker (2019); The Last Jedi (2017).

there are rumors that will sow will return to the role of Finn In Star Wars: New Jedi Order,

Read more about Star Wars:

with the direction of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel), Star Wars: New Jedi Order will bring daisy ridley return to the role of king skywalker,

According to the official brief, Rey is now a Jedi Master, and will need to teach a new generation of Padawans in rebuilding the Jedi Order.

steven knight (Peaky Blinders) will write the final version of the script, replacing damon lindelof it is Justin Britt-Gibson, At this point, the studio expects filming to begin in February of next year.

Officially, there is no date for the premiere, however, it is expected that it will happen on December 19, 2025.