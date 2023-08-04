Stadium neighbors annoyed by Taylor Swift concert noise

Taylor Swift has six performances scheduled at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, but the first date alone was enough to upset people around

singer tour Taylor Swift is reaching its closing dates in 2023 in the United States. and to finish Eras Tour Styled brilliantly, the star performed six shows across the state of Los Angeles in California. However, these productions have been the talk of the neighborhood since their inception.

high popularity of the interpreter anti HeroMore than 70,000 people coming to Brazil in November 2023 were driven last Thursday night to SoFi Stadium, the stadium’s 8th neighbor in Los Angeles.

Vahan reported that the presentation ended around 11:45 p.m., even despite the neighborhood’s noise tolerance, which begins at 8 p.m. One of the TMZ employees, who is a neighbor of the venue where the concert took place, recorded a video complaining about the noise Taylor and her fans were making.

on the record, you can hear the song You are mineSince 2009, in the background of complaints from the man whose house overlooks the illuminated stadium. “That’s right next door to our house, man. How can anyone sleep with people who are singing so loudly the whole show?”They said.

Taylor Swift surprises truckers with generous fee

Last week, Taylor Swift Truck drivers working for the artist were surprised during this Eras Tour With an additional cash of US$100,000. According to TMZ, 50 professionals work transporting stage equipment and all were awarded a generous bonus.

According to the website, the costs were evenly distributed and the blonde would have spent around US$50 million with only the drivers. And it wasn’t only truck drivers who were given generous fees: Dancers, sound and lighting technicians also received singer’s bonuses.

It is estimated that the singer’s tour, which includes all of her biggest hits over her 17-year career, has grossed approximately US$1 billion in the United States alone. When Taylor finishes touring for her country, she will arrive in Brazil in November 2023 with 6 shows via Mexico and Argentina.