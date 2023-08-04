Sports facilities open in the La Venta del Viso area of ​​La Mojonera.

Residents of La Venta del Viso can now enjoy new, modern and functional sports facilities.

On July 25, the City Council of La Mojonera hosted a reception of this important project that will allow residents to have enough space to exercise and promote development healthy lifestyle.









Mayor José Miguel Hernandez, along with urban planning advisor Rocío Vega and sports advisor Ángel Morales, visited the sites to inspect the final status of the work and correct functioning of all elements, receive objects. A visit that was also attended by employees of the Provincial Council of Almería and representatives of the winning company.

It should be remembered that this work is part of the provincial plans of the Council, so the project is jointly funded by the provincial institution and the city council of La Mojonera.

A new stage in the development of local sports

“This is a project that was much needed for La Venta del Viso and deserved by the residents. ambitious project which required an investment of EUR 1,226,600.00 and this marks the beginning of a new stage in the sports development of our city,” the mayor of La Mojonera emphasized during the action.

Similarly, José Miguel Hernandez recalled that these new municipal sports facilities will soon be joined by “ new tennis court which is already underway, and the paddle tennis court in La Mojonera”, with which to continue the promotion in a municipality that offers all the necessary services to its neighbors and promotes sports among its citizens in order to guarantee a healthy society .