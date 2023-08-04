Sister Celine Dion spoke about the current state of health of the singer

Claudette, Celine Dion’s sister, spoke about the singer’s current state of health: “We cannot find a single effective cure” – Photo: @instagram.com/celinedion

sister Claudette Celine Dionshared new details about the state of health of the singer, who diagnosed with tough personality syndrome (SPS), an incurable neurological disease that affects one in a million people and causes uncontrollable muscle spasms. Although he assured that it was important not to lose hope, his statements caused alarm among the translator’s fans. Power of love.

In an interview published Le Journal de MontrealClaudette said that Celine is in the care of Linda, the sister of both, who settled with the singer in her home in Las Vegas. According to her, the artist is in close contact with specialized scientists who are studying her condition. However, he indicated that his sister’s health had not improved recently. “We can’t find any drug that works, but it’s important to have hope,” he said.

Singer Celine Dion and Pepe Munoz arrive at designer Alexandre Vautier’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 Fashion Show in Paris, France on July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Dion’s physical condition forced her to suspend her world tour in May and not take the stage. And, as her sister explained this week, that’s what upsets and worries her the most. “Singing is innate for her. She is disciplined in all areas of her life. But honestly, I think what he needs most is rest. She goes above and beyond when she’s on stage, always trying to be the best at what she does. But right now your heart and body are trying to tell you something. It’s important that I listen to her, Claudette mused.

In December 2022, the singer shocked the world when she revealed in a heartbreaking message that she was suffering from SPS. “I have had health problems for a long time. it was very difficult for me to face these problems and tell about everything that I had to go through, ”said the 55-year-old artist about the affecting pathology.

Dion explained at the time that she was “learning about this rare condition” and that at some point she felt relieved to know “what was causing all the spasms” she had. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes preventing me from walking and preventing me from using my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” said the singer, clearly distraught with worry. a video he uploaded to his social networks.

Rigid Man Syndrome is characterized by a progressive deterioration in the condition of the person suffering from it and affects the nervous system, especially the brain and spinal cord. As a consequence, this may cause extreme muscle stiffness And spasms in the spine and limbs, this is what the famous Canadian singer suffers from. “I work hard with my therapist, exercising every day to regain my strength and ability over and over again, but I have to admit it’s a struggle,” he said of his “path to recovery.”

On May 26, the artist sadly confirmed the cancellation of all shows on her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour due to complications from her neurological disorder. “It is with great disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation Courage World Tour“, – he wrote in a post on the network. “I am very sorry to disappoint you all again. I work so hard to get my strength backbut going on tour can be very difficult, even when you are 100 percent. It’s not fair to you guys to keep postponing shows and while it breaks my heart, we’d better cancel everything right now until I’m really ready to get on stage again. I want everyone to know that I won’t give up… And I can’t wait to see them again!” he said.

The tour, which was scheduled to start on August 23 in Amsterdam and end in London on April 22, 2024, had already been pushed back to 2022 and earlier when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. “Tickets purchased for the forty-two canceled dates will be refunded through the original point of sale,” said the announcement of this new rescheduling, which the translator said with great regret.

Celine Dion suffers from stiffness syndrome: what is it about?