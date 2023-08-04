Sinead O’Connor: Papa’s torn picture, fight with Miley Cyrus and other controversies of the singer music

1 of 3 Sinead O’Connor tearing up the picture of the Pope – photo: playback/YouTube Singer Sinead O’Connor tearing up a picture of the Pope – Photo: Playback/YouTube

See below some of the controversies of the Irish singer.

In 1992, O’Connor tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II on one of American TV’s most popular shows, Saturday Night Live. “Fight the real enemy,” he said.

When singing Bob Marley’s song “War”, the artist changed the word “racism” to “child abuse” in the song’s lyrics in protest of reports of abuse in the Catholic Church.

Take a look back at singer Sinead O’Connor’s career

Before causing controversy with the Pope’s photo, the artist had already been involved in another controversy on the program.

In 1990, she refused to appear on the show in protest of Andrew Dice Clay’s stand-up performance which, according to O’Connor, was misogynistic.

She said at the time, “It would be preposterous to expect a woman to sing a song about the female experience after Andrew Dice Clay’s monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’.”

In 1990, she was criticized by American publications and artists for assurances that she would not perform if the US national anthem was played before concerts. Frank Sinatra said that if he could find her he would “kick her ass”.

2 of 3 Irish singer Sinead O’Connor performs at the Highline Ballroom on February 23, 2012 in New York City – Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images North America / AFP Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor performing at the Highline Ballroom on February 23, 2012 in New York City – Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images North America / AFP

In a 2013 interview with “Rolling Stone”, Miley Cyrus stated that she was inspired by O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” video to create “Wrecking Ball”. This statement forced the Irish woman to write a letter to the American.

3 of 3 Sinead O’Connor – Photo: Playback/Facebook Sinead O’Connor – Photo: Playback/Facebook

He wrote to O’Connor, “The industry doesn’t care about you or any of us. They’ll prostitute you for what you deserve and conveniently fool you into thinking that’s what you wanted…” He wrote to O’Connor.

“And when you get into rehab for prostitution, ‘they’ will be in Antigua on their yachts, which they bought from the sale of your body, and you will feel very lonely.”

He said, “(Hannah Montana) has come a long way. Not because you got naked, but because you made great records.” “We women in the industry are role models and as such we have to be extremely careful about the messages we send to other women.”

A year after canceling a world tour due to mental exhaustion, the singer left fans worried after disappearing for a day and becoming the target of a search by US police.

In 2021, O’Connor announced that he was going to retire, but a day later, he changed plans.