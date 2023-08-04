Simone Biles gave up corrosive gymnastics for the sake of her mental health. Now he’s back

(CNN) — After documenting teaching practices now considered offensive, elite gymnastics in her 1995 book Little Girls in Pretty Boxes.sports journalist and writer Joan Ryan found herself unable to watch sports.

“Once you know what’s going on, you can’t ignore it.” Ryan told CNN Sport. “So you can’t ignore it.”

But almost 30 years later, and with the 2024 Olympics approaching, Ryan is “ready after not wanting to do gymnastics for a very, very long time.” Simone Biles is, at least in part, the reason she feels this way.

Biles shocked fans around the world two years ago when he eliminated from five competition finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She eventually returned to win bronze on balance beam, her 32nd medal between the Olympics and the World Championships. She then disappeared from gymnastics.

Now, The seven-time Olympic medalist is back: she plans to compete in USA Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois this Saturday. This time around, Biles, 26, will emerge not only as the most decorated gymnast in U.S. history, but as a role model in efforts to bring attention to the mental health of athletes.

“We’ve never seen an athlete like Simone Biles,” Ryan said. “The fact that she left because of gymnastics, because of what she had to go through, because of the culture in her sport, highlights the essence of this sport.”

“This amazing woman who looked like she could do anything is a superhero. And yet the sport was destructive and offensive enough that she really had to leave to keep her sanity,” Ryan added.

Simone Biles’ retirement and criticism

Biles withdrew from the team final in Tokyo, suffering from “sprains”, a mental block that causes gymnasts to lose control of their position in the air. USA Gymnastics later announced that it had withdrawn from the individual all-around final, citing the need to prioritize her mental health, as well as the vault, floor, and uneven bars finals.

“Every time you find yourself in a high stress situation, you get a little scared.” Biles told reporters at the time. “I have to focus on my mental health and not compromise my health and well being.”

In the all-around final, Biles was replaced by Jade Carey, who placed ninth in the qualifying round. Carey, now a freshman at Oregon State University, admired Biles’ decision.

“When Simone withdrew from the team final at the Olympics, I saw pure strength”Carey told CNN Sport in an email. “It’s hard to take a step back and really take care of yourself in our sport and that’s what he showed the world.”

Biles again won bronze on balance beam, her 32nd medal between the Olympics and the World Championships. Her 19 world championship gold medals are more than any gymnast in history.

Biles competes in the balance beam final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

For fans accustomed to Biles dominating the competition with ease, his departure in 2021 was an unexpected move. She impressed the audience at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016., winning five medals, including four gold. Many expected him to do the same or even better in Tokyo. But for some more familiar with the intense physical and psychological demands of the sport, Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition was more unprecedented than unexpected.

“(Biles’ departure) was shocking because no one else in the gym stood up and said, ‘Enough. That’s enough for now, and I need to take care of myself, no matter what everyone wants from me on the biggest stage on the planet, ”said Ryan.

Ryan’s book is critical of the US Gymnastics team. — formerly known as the U.S. Gymnastics Federation — for turning a blind eye to abusive workouts in the 1980s and 1990s and prioritizing success over health while ignoring the devastating consequences of eating disorders, depression, and other mental health issues, and debilitating and sometimes fatal injuries.

“I just stepped back and said, ‘Well done, girl,'” Ryan said of Biles’ retirement. “That’s exactly what you should be doing, taking care of yourself and not just doing what everyone wants you to do.”

Biles faced strong reactions to his decision on social media, with some users claiming that his retirement was the result of weakness or abandonment by his team. Others, such as Ryan, saw this as evidence that the demands of elite gymnastics can wear down even the most talented individuals.

Biles wowed the crowd at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics by winning five medals, including four golds. (Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Allegations against Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics Abuse

During the Tokyo Olympics, Biles prepared to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing. alleged FBI mishandling of Larry Nassar’s sexual assault investigation. Over 150 athletes, including BilesThey claimed that a former USA Gymnastics team doctor raped them under the pretense of providing them with medical care. Charges against Nassar were first filed in July 2015, but no arrests were made until December 2016.

Before the Senate Judiciary Committee in August 2021 Biles criticized “the whole system that allowed and perpetuated their abuses”., including US Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. He later told New York magazine that “I should have left long before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years.”

This confirmed what Ryan noticed in interviews with almost 100 athletes, coaches, sports psychologists and other experts while writing his book: “the whole structure of gymnastics is really focused on not caring at all about what happens to you. , these girls. .

“The gold medal was stuck at the end of their career or during their career… and they needed to get to it with no limits,” Ryan said.

American gymnasts on the left, Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Ali Raisman and Maggie Nichols, arrive to testify during the Senate trial hearing on the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s investigation of Larry Nassar on Capitol Hill, September 15, 2021, in Washington. (Source: Saul Loeb/AP)

Speaking to CNN’s Jake Tupper about Biles’ decision for 2021, former teammate and three-time Olympian Eli Raisman also criticized USA Gymnastics for failing to properly support female athletes.

“US Gymnastics has been an absolute disaster for years and unfortunately hasn’t changed enough to believe in a safer future.” Reisman said. “I think it really shows the lack of leadership from USA Gymnastics and the USOC.”

However, there is hope that a bright future awaits US gymnastics. At the end of 2020, a new organizational mission and values ​​declaration and a bill of rights for athletes were adopted. More than two-thirds of the organization’s employees joined in 2018 or later.

“Since then, our top priority has been to transform our culture into one that puts the health and well-being of athletes first in all of our decisions, policies and actions,” Jill Gere, spokesperson for USA Gymnastics, told CNN Sport. by email. . “There is no doubt that the previous culture of sports was harmful to many people.”

“It’s incredible to see athletes like Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and Sunny Lee excited and happy to be back in the sport,” Gere wrote. “That elite gymnastics is the sport they want to get back to confirms that US gymnastics is on the right track with our cultural transformation. This is something we continue to work on every day.”

In October 2022, USA Gymnastics announced a new policy that allows all National Team members to receive up to eight mental health visits per year, with USA Gymnastics reimbursement up to $125 per visit.

The policy has since been revised, Gere said, and USA Gymnastics will now cover more than eight mental health visits per year for national team athletes. “if there is a surplus of funds forecast for the year.”

The organization previously implemented a mental health emergency plan for all National Team camps and competitions, and provided an on-site “psychological service provider” at “nearly all” National Gymnastics Team camps.

Bill’s return

As for the return of Biles and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Douglas, Ryan is optimistic that it signals a positive change in elite gymnastics, including a move away from the notion that teenage girls, often not yet in their teens, are the ideal age for gymnastics, and those entering adulthood are approaching retirement age.

“It will show that you don’t have to be 14, that you can be the best in the world at 27,” Ryan said. “Great, right? That you can stay in this sport and stay healthy in this sport because you can’t compete at 27 if you don’t take care of yourself.”

“I just can’t imagine that US gymnastics is still rotten at the core,” Ryan added. “These women won’t let that happen.”

Fans and other athletes are looking forward to the great gymnast performing this Saturday. Biles captained the US Women’s Team in July, winning the tournament by 57,650 points.

“Simone’s return is very exciting and I look forward to getting back on the competitive circuit and seeing where this journey takes her.” Carey emailed.

Less than a year is left before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. What awaits the most decorated American gymnast in history?

