Sidney Sweeney complains of inappropriate behavior in sex scenes

Sydney Sweeney24 is a rising star HollywoodMainly because of his role in the hugely successful series Excitementand to participate in many other important projects The Voyagers, The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale and the film Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, by tarantino, He is one of the names of the moment and was interviewed for the famous British magazine Cosmopolitan, in which he took the opportunity to talk about the existence of two weights and two measures in relation to the public and the industry. nude scene performed by men and women.

Sidney Sweeney and the unequal treatment of men and women in sex scenes

“I feel completely disconnected from my characters. When I watch my scenes as Cassie or Pippa in The Voyagers, I feel like I’m watching them naked, not myself.” “When you shoot these scenes, everything is very technical. happens and is not romantic at all… When I first did it, I wondered if I had exposed myself too much. “I discovered those celebrities to make me happy, Who did nude scenes.

Georgina Rodríguez takes it with an unexpected whimper. Watch video:

Read also: Neymar’s girlfriend responded to the insult!

The same study concluded that there are differences in these types of visions between men and women. “There are one-hour compilations of nude scenes from famous actors who received a lot of praise and Oscars. But when a woman does it, it’s disrespectful… It’s two weights and two measurements and I hope I contribute to changing that perception”, she concluded.

Scroll through the gallery to see the best photos of Sydney Sweeney.

Photos: Playback Instagram

Follow VIP Magazine on Instagram