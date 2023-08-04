Sharon Stone explains why she auditioned for ‘Basic Instinct’ in a sheer top movies

Actress Sharon Stone explains her decision to audition that led to her starring role in the hit “Basic Instinct” (1992) in a see-through top with nothing underneath. The 65-year-old celebrity made her rationale public in a recent interview with CNN.

According to the actress, she was selected for the lead role in the feature after outbidding 14 professional collaborators. However, the feature’s big star, actor Michael Douglas, was hesitant to work with her, a celebrity who was little known in Hollywood at the time.

Actress Sharon Stone – Photo: Getty Images

Douglas then accepted a test with Stone offered by director Paul Verhoeven.

“Paul said to me, ‘Well, you have to prove to him somehow that you’re comfortable with nudity,'” she recalled. “Then I bought a very tight, sheer top with nothing underneath. Then in the middle of the exam, I took off my coat. I saw Michael look at me and then at Paul, like ‘that’s him'”.

Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct (1992) – photo: reproduction

“Then the exam went very well and I got the job,” the actress celebrated.

‘Basic Instinct’ is consistently remembered for the scene in which Stone crosses his legs without wearing any underwear. In the same interview with CNN, he recalled his discomfort with the public’s growing obsession with him after the work’s release.

Sharon Stone with children – Photo: Instagram

She said she cut her hair short because she was tired of being pulled by excessive fans whenever she left the house: “I couldn’t stand people holding my hair and touching my head anymore. Pull hair from.”

Watch the trailer of ‘Basic Instinct’ below: