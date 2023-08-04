Shakira attends Kings League final: Manuel Turizzo sings ‘Copa Vessia’

The Estadio Civitas Metropolitano de Madrid was the stage for the final last Saturday, 29 July. Kings and Queens League, football tournament organized by Gerard Piqué and Ibai Llanos. sporting event has brought together more than seven thousand people and, as with all major events, ranked concerts and shows,

One of the invited artists was Colombian singer Manuel Turizo, who this summer launched empty cup Along with the great Shakira, whose split from former football player and businessman Pique has been one of the most popular news stories of the last year. On the night of the show, it’s been one month since the theme’s launch and Tourizzo celebrated it in the best possible way: by explaining Lonely at a major sporting event.

No one was surprised: Shakira’s voicewas heard in the stadium, even though the singer was not present on stage. He doesn’t need to attend an event to be present.

do you see? ASI /I can’t go on at this rateI dont know what else to do /to get more from you /¿Do you want to know what you want? ,You are colder than the month of Enero /Pido calor y no das mas que hello, sonaba en enclosure al comenjar la melodia delKill Reguetonero. As expected, the whole world was present outside of FC Barcelona, ​​which, apart from being the organizer of the event, is the person who appears to be speaking the song, despite the fact that its author is the one acting in the story of the song. Being able to play Sirena and her life with the former football player is “pure coincidence”.

The hidden meaning of the videoclip of ‘Copa Vesia’ with Shakira and Manuel Tourizzo

The theme describes the life of a siren, who makes great sacrifices for love. Gives up the freedom to lock the waters of the sea in a pessera. An analogy that is reminiscent of what the Colombian woman told about her life in Barcelona with Gerard Piqué, her former partner. ali is gone Build a house, build a family and follow your boy from then on In your professional goals in soccer.

In his first interview after the separation, was made public with Hethe artist recognized that there was put his work life at stake, He said, “I put my career in the background and I came to Spain to support it so that I can play football and win titles. And it was an act of love.”

Other events included a cockfight with a performance by 23-year-old singer Manuel Turizo. freestallers Gazeer, Bloon, Exino and Mecha and the singing lead of Cartel, who was responsible for closing the night, Nicky Nicole.