Secretary of State Xavier Becerra talks about how Nevada can reduce the shortage of medical workers – The Nevada Independent

During a visit to Las Vegas on Thursday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra called Nevada a “testing ground” for the Joe Biden administration’s policy on how to address the shortage of health workers.

In the morning, Becerra and Nevada Democratic Congressman Stephen Horsford met with health advocates at the Cano Health clinic in North Las Vegas to discuss Medicare benefits and recent prescription drug price changes enacted as part of the federal law to reduce inflation.

In the afternoon, Becerra visited Roseman University of Health Sciences along with Rep. Susie Lee, NV, local health workers and teachers to discuss possible solutions to the shortage of health workers. Offers included:

Increase the number of “seats” in postgraduate medical education (GME) residency for students graduating from medical college.. Congress approved funding for 1,000 new Medicare-supported GME positions nationwide through the $2.3 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. About 400 residents are trained in Nevada.

Hire retired doctors to help telehealth. A 2017 report found that Nevada’s medical staff is aging and retiring, with almost 17 percent of licensed doctors no longer working. Panellists suggested that retired medical practitioners could make virtual appointments to alleviate the medical staffing shortage.

Simplify the process of obtaining a license. Dr. Joe Greer, dean of Roseman University of Health Sciences, recalls that when he first applied for a license, one of the requirements was a letter of recommendation from the medical school’s program director. “I’m 65 years old and he passed away,” she said of what the situation would be like now if she applied as a new practitioner in Nevada.

For nurse practitioners to become part-time teachers. Dr. June Eastridge, dean of the University of Nevada School of Nursing, said the school had more applicants than it could admit for the fall semester due to a shortage of faculty, making it difficult to attract more nursing students.

“Due to clinical placement bonuses, our teaching staff is returning to clinical practice,” Eastridge said. “Over the past year, I have lost four very good and experienced teachers because they returned to clinical practice, so I don’t blame them. However, this creates a problem with the System.”