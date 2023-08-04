San Luis: National government expands access to women’s and LGBTI+ sexual and reproductive rights in mental health facilities

day “Dialogues in the Territory – Health, Gender and Human Rights”, which took place on Thursday, August 3, in San Luis, aimed to provide information and provide tools to interdisciplinary teams in the province, medical professionals and students of allied professions. Through these actions, a comprehensive approach to gender-based violence against women and diversity is promoted in terms of gender, rights and intersectionality.

The meeting began with an exchange of experience between local and regional representatives. In addition, there was workshop to raise awareness on early detection of gender-based violence designed for multidisciplinary teams from monovalent hospitals and representatives of institutions dealing with gender, mental health and human rights. It should be noted that the National Portfolios, led by Ministers Ayelen Mazzina and Carla Vizzotti, and Minister Martin Soria, are working together to increase access to rights for all.

On the other hand, a dialogue was held with provincial representatives on human rights, gender and diversity issues to clearly guarantee sexual and reproductive rights throughout the country. Work was also carried out to monitor situations of gender-based violence against women and LGBTI+ people from a cross-sectional and cross-cultural perspective. This paradigm shift is important for the Inter-Ministerial Council, as women and LGBTI+ people in monovalent hospitals are exposed to various factors of discrimination, which in most cases exacerbate their situation and expose them to multiple forms of gender-based violence.

On behalf of MMGyD, Director of Special Programs Bruno Cassan; and part of the Gender Violence in Detention Coordination Team. Participating in the province were Daniela Polaki, Head of the Mental Health Policy Management Program; Director of the Program of Constitutional Rights and Guarantees of the Ministry of Justice and Cult Mariano Barrer; Associate Dean of the Department of Psychology at San Luis National University, Gladys Leos; Patricia Gallardo, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Catholic University of Cuyo; Eugenia Fernandez Gambinals, Physician of the Psychiatric Association of Argentina; and the person in charge of the Crime Victim Assistance Centre; Agustina Santa Maria, Head of the Integrated Care Program of the Women’s Secretariat; among other local governments.