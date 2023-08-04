Ryan Gosling reacts to seeing his 12-year-old’s worst side video: “Few me ideas”

talent of Ryan Gosling He has remained more attractive through all the films he has participated in. But his success is not accidental, it is the result of hard work, and that since he was very young his father used to take him from stage to stage in search of opportunity in the artistic world.

Gosling was born in 1980 in Ontario (Canada). The son of Donna, a secretary, and Thomas, a paper factory worker, grew up in a Mormon family. With a childhood schoolyard and rebellious adolescence, Gosling reached the early aughts when he attended a casting in Montreal, the famous location of the 1960s. American children’s program The Mickey Mouse Club.

This is how he became the co-protagonist of ‘El Diario de Noa’ boy disney and shared experiences on the show with future music superstars such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. If he moved to Florida and took off from there, his rise to fame began.

In a video that went viral recently, you can applaud a young dancer Gosling, accompanied by seven girls, who dance to his sounds Touch Me (All Night Long) by Kathy Dennis. He is the real ‘moketer’: model, singer and actor.

The second description is from a young man in an interview for the American program ‘The Graham Norton Show’ who was a member of Elite Dance Studio, a dance group that participated in talent search competitions. “Somehow we reached the final. Our main qualification was the twins who danced very well. I remember they wanted to be successful and they were serious when I came out to dance and the twins of ‘El Resplander’ appeared. One was looking at me like this (pull middle finger)”, he remarked amid laughter.

Gosling responded to the video about himself during the event. beginning in the artistic world, Amidst the laughter of his comrades and spectators. Gosling covers his face amid embarrassment and redness from the photos, where he’s telling it all with his hip movements.

Ale Presenter Graham Norton He says that he is an exclusive group of girls but he cannot be called that because he is there. «After a year, they let me participate without paying because I was a boy. If there was a guy involved, he won”, the actor explained. “I want someone to decide that someone ordered me to ‘wear this’, but it was my idea, he added, ‘I have an attitude for this tournament, home T-shirt and silver pantaloons,’ Ryan remarked with humour.

new movie barbie It is also full of choreography. By the way, the actor who plays the pair of Barbie has his own song titled BSO ‘I’m just Ken’Which already has its own videoclip and count with over 4.6 million plays on Spotify.