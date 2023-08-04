Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes, Hollywood’s most discreet couple, but with an affectionate tribute to the actor on the red carpet – film news

The actor was in the middle of the promotional tour of his film Barbie and wanted to send a signal to his partner.

I find it amazing that Ryan Gosling dated The Notebook co-star Rachel McAdams in real life. The story ran for three years, which was much shorter than the characters in the romantic film. However, it seems that the position was eventually filled by another professional colleague, Eva Mendes, an icon of 2000s cinema. No, I don’t even know how many times I’ve seen Hitch: Counselor Love.

They have been dating since 2011 and, despite not being married, the relationship is strong, not only because of the time, but also because they have two daughters, Esmeralda, born in 2014, and Amada Lee, who came into two worlds. Years later, in 2016. They are well on their way to having one of the most stable relationships in Hollywood, just like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Despite the development of the relationship, we hardly see the couple in public appearances, but recently the actress and businesswoman has been sharing content related to her boyfriend’s latest work on her Instagram account. Gosling plays Ken in Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie, whose undisputed protagonist is Margot Robbie, and the two make joint appearances during its promotional tour, in line with the production’s theme. But one of them also gave the Canadian actor a chance to honor his partner, as she wore a pendant with a pink capital E around her neck, which she admitted was for him.





This isn’t the first time Ryan Gosling has honored Eva Mendes in this way. In January 2017, when she won a Golden Globe for her role in La La Land, he dedicated her acceptance speech to her, highlighting her sacrifices, her daughters, and caring for her brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who fell ill. and died. At the time, he revealed that, had it not been for her, he would not have taken up the opportunity to play Sebastian in the film, as he would not have had the time for it.

We last saw Eva Mendes in front of the camera in 2014 in the role of Kat in Rio Perdido, a feature film written, directed and produced by Ryan Gosling, a film that didn’t convince critics. Since that speech in which he thanked her, he has appeared in Blade Runner 2049, De Cancao em Cancao, Agent Hidden with Ana de Armas and now we get to see him as one half of one of the most iconic couples ever. Can’t wait. In pop culture: Ken is just Ken, yet another Barbie accessory.