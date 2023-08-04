roh tv results 3 august 2023

by Fede Fromehl on 08/04/2023



ring of honor The Tony Khan era returns with the 23rd weekly event, which can be viewed on the Honor Club platform.



– Shane Taylor defeated Christopher Daniels to advance to the finals of the ROH World Television Title Eliminator Tournament. Daniels tries to control Taylor with his technique, but Shane overpowers him with his strength. CD dodges Shane around the corner and connects with a lariat followed by a hurricanrana for a two count. Taylor applies Uranage and Splash to another account of DOS. Crossbody and a Marcus Garvey Driver pinned Daniels at the three count.

Earlier, Lexie Nairn interviews Iron Savage, who returns from battle at the Australian Open.



– The Australian Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) beat The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) to retain the ROH World Pairs Championship. Fletcher and Bronson begin exchanging action until Fletcher connects with a body slam. Boulder overpowered Davis and the challengers took control of the encounter. Los Savages took down Victoria with a double spinebuster. The Australian Open responded with a doomsday device on Bronson and a shot with Corellis to take the win.

Stokely Hathaway is interviewed by Lexi Nair. Stoke TV starts talking about the tournament by Rector in the Championship, but Dalton Castle He interrupts Samoa Joe at Death Before Dishonor, blaming him for not winning. Furthermore, he has complained to Hathaway about not being included in this new tournament. argue till Samoa Joe Tickets, which says it will give Dalton everything he wants: The Boys Vs. Samoa Joe and Stokely Hathaway, two weeks ago.



– Katsuyori Shibata (Captain) beat Josh Woods To retain the ROH Pure Championship. The players of the match are Jimmy Jacobs, Jerry Lynn and John Walters. Comianzo matched looking for both armbars and kneebars. After Woods stopped an O’Connor roll attempt, Mark Sterling went to the ring to prove that the rope should not break. Woods took advantage of the distraction to attack Shibata’s arm. Gutrench powerbomb and PK from Woods for DOS account. Shibata locked up a sleeperhold and finished with a PK to retain the title.



– Dalton Castle beat Jack Clayton, Clayton takes the initiative, but Castle answers with a suplex and shoot with the Bangarang to pick up the win.



josh woods You are interviewed backstage. Woods recalled the title opportunities he had missed and said something had to change.



– The Infantry (Carly Bravo & Sean Dean) beat Zora Johal & Nick Komorotto, In the beginning of the battle the infantry controlled Johal, until Komoroto intervened. After Jorah accidentally kicks Nick, Dean is relieved and reverses the situation so that the Infantry wins.



– Leyla Hirsch beat Miranda Vionette, Maria Cannellins comes out to observe the Bennett fight. Leyla hits Miranda and applies a suplex. Vionette gets some relief but falls into Hirsch’s cross armbreaker.



– Gravity beat Tony Nese to advance to the finals of the ROH World Television Title Eliminator Tournament. Gravity starts until Mark Sterling escapes a dive and knee holds to take control. Gravity responds and Uncle Mark manages to dive towards ringside. Gravity wins with a splash from a height to advance to the finals, where he will face Shane Taylor.



– Athena beat Diamondhead To retain the ROH World Women’s Championship. Diamante connects with dropkicks and drags Athena out of the ring, launching herself into a crossbody but the champion catches her to punish her against the floor and barricade. Athena continued to attack in the ring Philo, Diamante answered with a monkey flip and a lariat for a two count. Diamante avoids el o fac con un chaos theory para la account de dos. Athena eventually hits a superkick and gets the win with a roll up.



– The Gates of Agony (Who & Toa Leona) beat The Boyz (Brandon & Brent), Despite Brandon’s attempt to retaliate, the Gates of Agony were superior and easily cruised to victory.

Diamante was interviewed backstage. Athena intervenes to decide that Diamante has talent but lacks something, and must stay away from the champion while she seeks him out.



– Cole Carter beat LSG, Maria Kanellis watches the Bennett fight while Carter controls the LSG. DDT to Cole to pick up the win.

Video where Evil Uno extends his hand to Stu Grayson while Vincent says “Finally”.



– Robin Renegade beat Christina Marie, Charlotte helps her sister take control of Mary’s initiative. Robin picks up the win with an octopus stretch.



– El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander beat The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), Henry and the Komandar begin the fight, with the Komandar overpowering Henry with his agility and relieving Vikingo to follow up on the attack against the Jedi. Vikingo and Komander fly into suicide dives over their opponents, Vikingo connects with a Frog Splash to Drake for the two count to get back in the ring. The Workhorsemen detain a Viking in order to take control of the encounter. Vikingo avoids Henry’s Tornado Kick to join him, but Anthony attacks the Komander to prevent him from overpowering. Shining Wizard of the Jedi on Vikingo for DOS account. Vikingo hits a powerbomb with Code Red and boosts to Komandar so that he can attack his rivals. Vikingo and Komander go around the corner to launch a Moonsault and hit Drake with a Double 450 Splash to pick up the win.