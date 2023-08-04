Robert Downey Jr. Kate Winslet criticized for ‘worst British accent ever’

Robert Downey Jr. Revealed that Kate Winslet once criticized her for having “the worst British accent”.

The American actor who stars in Oppenheimer, which is released this Friday (July 21), says in a new interview that the British actress criticized him for his accent attempts.

He recalled the time when he was auditioning for Holiday (2006) with the actress years ago.

Downey recently said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, “We were both brought in just to fill in… (director Nancy Meyers) needed someone to read with the girls and she sat there and thought. Was like, ‘This is going to happen for us. “And I was like, ‘I’ve got to get a better English accent than Jude Law this time.’

He adds: “And Winslet said, ‘That’s the worst British accent you’ve ever heard.’

Kate Winslet Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images Downey Jr. remembers replying, “I’ll check now, but I’m taking the gummy bears out of the fridge.”

The actor, for his part, called Oppenheimer “the best film I’ve ever been a part of” before its release. He plays Lewis Strauss in the film directed by Christopher Nolan.

In the upcoming biopic Cillian Murphy plays scientist and “father of the atomic bomb” J.J. Playing the role of Robert Oppenheimer.

Prior to its release, Downey Jr. He praised the film as the best he’s ever made, telling IndieWire at its UK premiere earlier this month, “I’ll just say this: It’s the best movie I’ve ever been a part of and I’m Can’t wait for you all to experience it.”

Robert Downey Jr. credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Nolan is joined by Downey Jr. Los Angeles Times: “He’s one of our great actors, and while a generation of young people knows he’s a big movie star, they haven’t seen his subtlety and talent.

“I wanted her to do something completely different, to lose herself in another human being. When was the last time we saw this? ‘Chaplin’? Directors are very aware of how talented Downey is, but it’s hard to find the right thing for him because of his incredible energy that can permeate the screen.”



