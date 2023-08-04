Rob Alejandro and Camila Cabello are romantically linked

29 July 2023 at 9:42 am.

Puerto Rican urban exponent, Raw Alejandro, remained in the public eye following his split from Spanish singer Rosalia. After Aunke dismissed the rumors of infidelity against time as promised, the international entertainment media continued to link her with other celebrities.

You may also be interested in: Is someone to blame for Rosalia and Raw Alejandro’s breakup? log in

This time I was the presenter of the program ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ from Univision, raul de molinawho, according to their sources, ensured that Raw Alejandro I’ve been dating singer Camila Cabello since he broke up with Rosalia two months ago.

“I don’t think you’re coming out with the girl Colombia But if you tell me, well, very well, that’s what you’re talking about with Camila Cabello. Camila Cabello and I say they are great people in the city of Los Angeles, many people in the industry.Raúl de Molina expressed on the podcast of the Univision Cadena program.

El Presenter Said Rav Alejandro Was Never Connected shakira more than friendly relationship between the two to cooperate together on this topic “I congratulate you”,

“Lo tengo de mue buena fuente, si no, don’t say it to the air and never say it” with Shakira expressed.

Rav Alejandro is requested to leave you in peace and assure you that you are not a “liar” or an “unfaithful”.

Spanish singer, Rosalia, tired of the rumors and comments on social networks about her separation from the urban exponent Raw Alejandro He returned to express himself to defend himself against the charges against him.

this time i went to the social network Twitterwhere he responded to a user’s comment and assured that he was never unfaithful to the singer, that he is not a liar and asked to leave the topic aside to “leave her in peace”.

“Wow, great. We ended exactly 2 months ago, we have responsibilities and commitments with our fans, the breakup will not be announced the next day. Yo sere muchas cosas pero lire a infeil no esa de asas. Are you happy? Can you leave us in peace?”manifest Raw Alejandro,

These expressions also provide more details of their separation and indicate that the two have decided to go their separate ways within a few months.

Their expressions suggest that previous marts reported that the singers are no longer together after three years of relationship.

Raul Alejandro Ocasio Ortizis expressed through a story of Instagram where he wrote that the wedding plans with the Spanish were not canceled by a “third party” and assured that their relationship was “a real love story”.

“Throughout all these years you have been a part of my professional achievements, as well as all the happy moments I have spent together. I have never seen myself in a position to think that I would have to make a public statement on a subject that is so personal to me.”Rav Alejandro expressed.

,Yes, Rosie and I ended our engagement a few months ago. There are thousands of problems that can lead to a breakup, but in our case it was not a third party’s fault or infidelity. In the space I’m taking to process all of this, the public allegations of wrongdoing have come to the fore, and the respect I have for them, for our families, and for what we’re living together. Cause I couldn’t keep quiet and continue to watch how they try to destroy more history. Real love is what God has allowed me to live.Added.

Colombian model defends herself

colombian model valeria duke You also have to go to your social networks to deny that you had any relationship with Boricua that led to his separation with Rosalia.

colombian model valeria duke He took to his social networks to refute the rumors that have circulated through the country’s world media that he is emotionally linked with the urban exponent. Raw Alejandro,

Duke gave assurance in writing Instagram Boricua has no relationship with the artist, instead indicating that this was the reason for the separation with singer Rosalia.

“I have been absent since then because I believe that silence is also a response and is most sensible in the face of unwarranted and false crimes and allegations. Today I decided to write for myself, maybe I can generate some sanity because as a society we still need to develop a lot… There are so many important things happening in the world, so much that we can build can learn and help others it means change for near future to destroy and attack by spreading misleading and malicious information. Sadly we have become accustomed to stigmas, prejudices and ignorant allusions with a complete lack of knowledge about the real lives of people…Expressed the model on social networks.