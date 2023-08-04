Riot Games’ best investment was the Arcane scene, which never appeared in the series but convinced everyone to continue the project – League of Legends

Responsible for League of Legends did not want to make a series, but changed their minds after seeing a single scene

It has become one of the highest rated video game series, as well as one of the pillars that hold the future together. League of Legends . However, the premiere Mystical This is one of the most incredible events in history. The series went through all the difficulties and been on the brink of cancellation at least a couple of times during the six years it took them to start their first season. Earlier it seemed impossible that riot game was even ready to give the project a green light. From the company, they admitted it. His plans were not to start production, but convince your employees that making the series was a bad idea.

Arcane started with a budget of $2,000.

Arcane took the lead through perseverance Christian Linke, also known as Riot Praeco. He was the main promoter of the series, but, perhaps, this is not even his main merit. The most interesting thing he got get the company to go from the loudest no to the initiative’s endorsement. To do this, he applied the simplest strategy: his foot in the door. This psychological trick says that when someone agrees to make a small commitment to an idea or product, they are more likely to make the action — or, in this case, the investment — more important. This is why the history of the League of Legends series actually started with $2,000.

Jinx’s first concept for the Arcane series.

This is the amount Christian requested from Riot Games representatives after they initially abandoned his project. Almost a symbolic amount for a company that was already making good money thanks to League of Legends. On this budget, the first concept art was created. this made video game champions suitable characters for the series. Here the company has already fallen into a trap. Not only were they somewhat more committed to the project because of this small initial stake, but they they got proof that things can work out just fine.

After the first concept art Arcane collaborator’s next step was to keep asking. “Okay, give us something else so we can explore some 3D models and stuff. Maybe 5 pieces? Riot Games reluctantly agreed, but there was no going back. Seeing characters come to life in animation was a dream not only for League of Legends players, but also for its creators. True, at that time the process of expansion of the company was just beginning and everything went into making video games How valiant or Legends of Runeterra but it was an opportunity they could not miss.





The most profitable investment in history

Christian Linke’s last request was for $65,000. and Riot Games already rated Arcane too highly to say no. After all, it was an insignificant amount for a company that by then was already billing more than a billion a year. In addition, it was the most profitable investment. With this money, it was planned to create the first animated scene in the series. A vertical cut showing how far the project could go if it gets the green light.. From the company’s point of view, it was perfect: either they knew they were up to something really good, or they abandoned the idea, and they no longer had to put up with the “heavyweight” Riot Praeco.

Mark Merrillpresident and co-founder of Riot Games, explained the situation in a documentary : “The animation test with V and Jace on the rooftop was crazy in terms of how these characters were expressed and brought to life. After all these bigger and bigger trials… We all thought we needed more.” The scene you see right above those lines made the company decide to amortize what was probably the most profitable $65,000 in its history. The story that followed was harrowing, and company employees say if they knew what they were getting into, they would say no. However, League of Legends developers do not abandon their projects halfway.

Arcana Season 1 it was so bad they had to do it twicebut it was all worth it. By the time it premiered, it had become the most watched series on Netflix . Riot Games started with an advantage. The company did not need the project to be profitable on its own. What they didn’t get by selling the rights, they got through indirect advertising. Each episode of the series has become marketing tool to attract new players to League of Legends, make those who left it come back and keep those who still played it for a longer time. This is the perfect move to keep the video game as a service engine running.

The success of the series surprised the heads of League of Legends. This is why Arcane Season 2 won’t release until 2024. Had they known it would generate such a positive response, the Riot Games bosses would have started earlier. However, the expectation promises to be justified. According to the company, the first chapters are ready and maintain the quality standard that characterized the project.

in 3D games | Bad news about Arcane Season 2: Riot Games director confirms there will be no new chapters this year and explains why .