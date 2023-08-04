Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler talk about the future of League of Legends

As usual in 2023, Riot Games posted a development update video featuring Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler to give Summoners more insight into what’s coming in the near future. League of Legends.

Before talking about the news, Riot confirmed their intention to create new content (events, game modes, and videos) and keep in touch with the community more constantly.

You can watch the video below:

Eyes wide open: this is what’s coming in League of Legends

After the release of Arena, the team will carefully listen to all community feedback regarding the mode and its popularity in order to decide on a possible Arena will return in the future.

If Arena returns, Riot would like to add new features, for example, custom games or the ability to queue with multiple friends.

Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler are also talking about fast games, in which we will be able to choose the role and the champion we want to play when we start the game search in such a way that we will skip the choice of champions and go straight to Summoner’s Rift. Quick Match may eventually replace Blind Pick Mode and will be released before the end of 2023.

Similarly, the Riot Games team confirmed that blue essence store will return in LOL version 13.17. The goal is to have the Blue Essence Shop available twice a year from now on.

To help players collect their Blue Essences as quickly as possible, a Mass Champion Shard Disenchant tool will be implemented.

On the other hand, Riot Games is working on update champion skill icons who have been in the Rift for over a year. Graves, Janna, Jarvan, Nami, Orianna and Varus will receive this update this August.

In the next development update, Riot plans to talk about the preseason, Jax’s visual and audio update, and the next addition to the roster: Briar.