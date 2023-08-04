Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Faulty Necklace: La Solucion Definitive Para Un Maquilaje Impeccable

Discover Blemish Defitor by Fenty Skin by Rihanna: The BHA gel that protects your skin from blemishes under makeup. With ingredients like salicylic acid and ginger extract, its advanced formula fights and cleanses skin. Get a flawless and glowing complexion effortlessly!

For those concerned about imperfections showing through their makeup, Fenty Skin D Rihanna Get the solution with an authentic “anti-imperfection shield” called “Blemish Defitor” BHA Spot-Targeting Gel.

“Blemish Defitor” BHA Spot-Targeting Gel is designed to be used under makeup and to form an invisible shield that protects skin from environmental aggressors and guarantees perfect hold for makeup. This product is suitable for all skin types and is especially beneficial for those who have oily skin. Fenty Skin’s full-action formula contains salicylic acid, sage bark, chili mint, rhubarb, regalia, and ginger extracts to fight, lighten, soothe, and cleanse skin. It is an invisible and non-sticky gel formula that is unnoticeable on the skin and dries quickly to achieve an invisible matte finish, formulated to protect and combat imperfections without compromising the appearance of makeup Is.

With a price of US$22, the “Blemish Defector” BHA Spot-Targeting Gel is available on the Fenty Skin website.