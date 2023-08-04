Review: Witches’ Conference (2020)

“Witches’ Coven (2020)” is the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book. The author also signed other successes that also won more than one film version. For example, “Matilda” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. Likewise, the book that spawned this film had already spawned a youth classic in 1990, with Anjelica Huston’s iconic performance in the lead role.

The Witches Coven Remake Is Robert Zemeckis’ Worst Film Ever

The remake is directed by Robert Zemeckis, a filmmaker known for his groundbreaking work with inventive stories coupled with stunning and innovative visual effects. Plus, the feature film stars two great actresses, both Oscar winners. However, the work disappoints. Thus, it cannot avoid comparison with the previous version.

Namely, even with greater fidelity to the book, “Witches’ Coven (2020)” feels like disposable entertainment with little emotion. As such, the work follows a seven-year-old boy who has to face a witches’ convention in a hotel. There he learns that a group of witches intend to turn all the children in the world into rats.

The film lacks charm and has an outdated Manichean tone

The big problem with the new “Witches Convention (2020)” is the script. This is despite the fact that they are signed by the capable Robert Zemeckis, Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro (Oscar winner for “The Shape of Water”). However, such a script leaves much to be desired. At the same time, it also undermines the possibilities that the feature film could have brought in its favor.

Thus, “Convention of the Witches (2020)” offers shallow characters and dialogue without density. This is the opposite of what happened in the 1990 adaptation. Furthermore, it reflects a dated Manichean tone. To make matters worse, this new version lacks both humor and terror. It’s a huge disappointment coming from the Oscar-winning filmmaker for “Forrest Gump.” And with a commendable resume. After all, the director’s work includes the classic trilogy “Back to the Future” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”.

Neither Octavia Spencer nor Anne Hathaway can make The Witches Coven (2020) better

Thus, “Convenção das Graças (2020)” has far more modern special effects than the same director’s classic “A Morte le Ca Bem” (1992), which has stylistic similarities with this feature film. However, feature films of the 1990s focused on adult audiences. But, the 2020 production doesn’t have the charm of any of Robert Zemeckis’ great work. The even more realistic make-up proves to be a serious problem compared to the 1990s version. This is because it prevents you from enjoying a stressful and fun environment.

Therefore, it remains to appreciate the perfect performances of Octavia Spencer (“Crossed Stories”) and Anne Hathaway (“Les Miserables”). Anne, one of my favorite actresses, surprises in her interpretation of a villainous character. After all, this role is unlike anything she’s played so far in her plural and illustrious career. However, it fails to deliver the tone of adultery that underpinned Anjelica Huston’s work in the original “Convention of the Witches.”

Rating: 0.5 out of 5.

trailer

