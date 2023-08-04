review | Secret Invasion – 1X06: Home

3.3K

there is failed , Read reviews of other episodes here.

I saw and wrote a review Resurrection And a solid start to a promising miniseries. Next week, I saw and wrote a review of Promises and confirmed that the series was indeed above average. But then I went on vacation, stayed off the Internet, and left the little shop in the care of my co-worker, Kevin Rick (not Feige), who immediately tried to destroy everything, even if it was inside. Cheatedwhich began to slide down the slope, but still held its ends either in Dearest which was really intimidating, finally arrived Crop, has been noted as the episode that introduced the MacGuffin almost entirely unexpectedly, while also missing some of the good dialogue from the beginning of the series. And now, when I came back, there was no way to repair the damage caused by Kevin’s destruction Home cannot be separated from the mix of everything secret attack Promise No Happen.

And I have no problem with the miniseries being an introductory “step” to the Skrull problem and to more series and movies in the future that will actually tackle the issue (or at least that’s what we’re after). led to believe, period). It’s part of the DNA of the Marvel Cinematographic Universe and, to be honest, I even think it’s a daring and very interesting multimedia strategy, even if over time, the trend is that it won’t last, especially If the motto is work with the script as happened here. Also, anyone who reads my reviews of MCU works knows that I tend to swim contrary to common sense (not least because nowadays common sense isn’t sensible about almost anything), because I defend I do iron Man 3 i think tooth and nail doctor strange 2 The way he manages to be authorial and sloppy while shattering dreams is sensational fanboysAnd I just love the Hawkeye and She-Hulk series, like I don’t care that much bottle gourd (despite positively evaluating the first season), or, in the case of the films, playing the siranda, sirandinha, together for a cinematographic imitation of the miranha.

After considering these thoughts and provocations (I’m here waiting for the curses in the comments section) – I don’t have much to defend Home, which concludes the miniseries about the silent invasion of the Skrulls on Earth. Well, it is not so. introduce. It’s the beginning of the invasion, it’s the prelude to the whole thing, and I’ve made peace with it. And I absolutely love Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury (hey, I love David Hasselhoff’s Fury too!) and I smile goofy every time Olivia Colman comes on screen as Sonya Falsworth having wild fun. scatter, even if the character cannot reach there. But the matter stops here.

What used to be good dialogue completely disappears here, replaced by a conversation between Grevik and Zia, who is pretending to be Fury so she knows things only Fury can know and Grevik knows. fully convinced of this, all as a prelude to a battle between the Super Skrulls. It’s surprising with the quality of the CGI, but it’s completely anti-climatic, failing to address a major threat to Earth. Of course, if anyone, at any point other than the coup sequence when I was responsible for the mini-series, really bought into the magnificence of this Mixuruca villain. and the promise of a detective series focused on a fury that went beyond that, ended up as something generic, simplistic without any dramatic weight and that continually defies its own internal logic, even The giant doesn’t even manage to justify the geography and geopolitics of the threat. The infiltrating Skrulls represent this.

Incidentally, this annoying little business of internal logic shouldn’t be something that should be part of Kyle Bradstreet’s vocabulary, because in that sequence of Rhodes captured by Falsworth and Fury trying to convince President Ritson that his The right hand is a chin-jaw lizard, it doesn’t make any sense. Absolutely. After all, we learned a while ago that it only takes a Skrull to hurt itself to reveal itself as a Skrull, so saying things like “look to your left, aim the other way” is a hilarious There is effort to be made. To create suspense, while everything could be solved in seconds by shooting the subject in the leg. And I admit that I don’t quite understand Fury’s relationship with Priscilla/Varra. Well, they like each other. OK, she’s free. Well, he left without telling her. But those three OKs, when put together, don’t match, or if they do match, I don’t quite understand the whole thing. Was it intended to convey the message that we should love people as they are? Because if it was just this silly cliché, it would have been better for She-Hulk to break the fourth wall to tell us straight, without pretense, what we saw in the episode.

What Home have to do secret attack and turning the promise of something good into a simple and hopeless business that ruins Fury and Falsworth. It could have been a good introductory series to the issue it addresses and one that, without shame, deferred the real resolution of the problem to some future time in the MCU, but it would have pitched without being good. and this combination doesn’t work. Obviously, it’s not the end of the world for evil, but it does disturb the path that the miniseries attempted to take in its first two episodes, creating the impression that a feature film or, perhaps more appropriately, a There was only enough material for the medium. special”. footage such as werewolf in the night, Yeah, Kevin never let Rick get his hands on anything good, because he doesn’t know how to play and just breaks other people’s toys…

Secret Invasion – 1X06: Home (Secret Invasion – USA July 26th, 2023)

Development: Kyle Bradstreet

Direction: Ali Selim

Road Map: Kyle Bradstreet Brian Tucker

mould: Samuel L. Jackson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Samuel Adwanmi, Dermot Mulroney, Richard Dormer, Charlene Woodard, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman

Duration: 37 min.