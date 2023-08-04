Review: Nothing But Thieves – Dead Club City

Author: Sergio Garcia Lavilla

Fourth studio disc by English band nothing but thievesled by conor mason Under the RCA/Sony BMG seal, it assumes a rupture on their previous works as a conceptual disc. broken machine (2017) and moral panic (2020) with detail Moral Panic II EP (2021).

The starting point of this record is a complete break from previous records, trying not to repeat sounds that are remembered in detail. moral panic, For them, the English quintet has done a lot of work at that time to compose these 11 themes that we appreciate, nothing else to start, with styles emerging from RnB, El Pop Ochantero, El Rock and El Funk. A mix in between. guitar style and under his previous LP’s, although he keeps some Gino A broken machine in subjects like keep you around, also gives weight to the voice of conor Raj MistriWith a range that goes from brilliant falsetto to purest style Prince from the school of, until a torrent of more serious voices tom smith ,Editor,

This LP also introduces a heavier, almost industrial sound, as is the case with the themes pop the balloon, which closes the album and perhaps shows us where they want to go in the future. We are faced with a formidable challenge that every group must meet if they want to survive in the music scene.

disc opens with theme welcome to dccA mix of ochanteros and funky sounds that can be equally convincing weekend Sin is at least less. 80s music still alive today overcome, a pop rock anthem driven by synthesizers, with a stunning guitar solo – yes, it’s not really stylish in this type of music -. This song by Huida, about leaving everything behind and traveling to any place, is very addictive.

Of the most pessimistic themes, but with early 2000s pop-rock sounds, Son closed tomorrow Teleports you to the best of English pop, with its energetic catchy melodies and vocals reminiscent of the best Keane; or keep you aroundPerhaps the slowest disc with RnB ringtones and lyrics full of negativity and empty promises in which they explore hip hop territory of the same DIfficulty,

city ​​base We return to the 80s, as in the first themes, starting with a brutal falsetto and a crescendo based on guitar and vocal tone changes. Ann do you still love me We got the most synth theme of the disc with Memories urgent In foreignerWith the funky rhythms of late 70s dance music.

Thief Green Eyes: Sienna The moment of the ballad arrives, piano, melody linked mobiles (first mecheros), head movements and very soft falsetto, typical Dulzón-cut song, which comes across as a standard ballad, but which from the second part onward to temporize the disc. helps. we restart the synth foreign languageEnhanced with deep bass that brings us back to the sound weekend From the 80s, with a certain regusto for Tame Impala and a very addictive rhythm for lovers of the softest psychedelia.

We get to the end of the disc and meet the funky ballad i’m talking to myselfSmooth, almost nostalgic, very restrained and without great vocal variations, the Auto Tune distortion is so light that it gives a touch of the 90s. pop the balloonThe final cut of the disc, featuring more stoner sounds, heavy bass, distorted guitar riffs, disturbing melodies that close the cycle of transition to other worlds, sounds, the natural evolution of a group that has carved itself into the musical panorama. wishes to keep.

In the end, the entire disc works around the same Dead Club City theme with a wide range of styles, trying to play with the styles, but while connecting the themes of the songs, they work on their own. You need to listen to this at least twice to be able to appreciate the diversity of styles and discover little works of art just waiting to be heard by the right person. Both if you’re a diehard fan and if you hear the band speak for the first time nothing but thieves It’s a safe bet, and this album is no exception.

