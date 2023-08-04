Research Shows It’s Possible to Eat a Healthy Diet with Ultra-Processed Foods: What Is It?

overworked These are industrial formulations made from substances derived from other foods or supplements. These are foods that are high in saturated fat, sugar, or salt, making them lasts longer and tastes better overall. Hundreds of studies have found a link between its consumption and long-term health consequences, such as obesity or diabetesWith. It’s not all bad, though, as according to a new study by the US Agricultural Research Service (ARS), it is possible to develop a healthy diet in which 91 percent of calories come from highly processed foods.

In a study published in “Food Journal”scientists used NOVA scale to determine which foods to classify as ultra-processed. According to this classification, food products can be divided into four groups depending on the degree of their processing: unprocessed or minimally processed food products; processed cooking ingredients; processed foods; and ultra-processed foods. To test whether ultra-processed foods could be used to build a healthy diet, the researchers created menus of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks using MyPyramid as a guide. 7 day 2000 calorie diet.

The menu consisted of foods classified as ultra-processed by at least two NOVA raters. Menu items also follow the 2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) guidelines for serving groups and subgroups of fruits, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy products. Scientists selected foods with lower levels of saturated fat and added sugars and, at the same time, they contain a sufficient amount of microelements and macronutrients. Some of the ultra-processed foods used on this menu included canned beans, instant oats, ultra-filtered milk, whole grain bread, and dried fruit.

“We use the Healthy Diet Index to evaluate the quality of a diet because it meets key DGA guidelines,” explains Julie Hess, ARS Research Nutritionist at the Grand Forks Human Nutrition Research Center. “The menu we designed scored 86 out of 100 in the 2015 Healthy Eating Index.reaching most thresholds, with the exception of sodium content (recommendations exceeded) and whole grains (recommendations below),” the scientist clarifies.

What products are covered in the study?

The researchers note that this is not about the worst category of ultra-processed foods, but about those that are crammed with supermarkets and shelves of all kitchens. In other words, there are many foods that are nutrient-dense, despite their level of processing, that generally exceed recommendations for sodium and added sugars overall. So, for example, there is food like yogurt that they are a good or excellent source of nutrients, although they contain preservatives and added sugars; V bread, buns and cakes, which are consumed frequently when whole grain products promote energy and nutrient intake; V cans of chickpeas, beans, or chopped tomatoesthat when they are bought in a fruit store they are part of a healthy diet, but when they are packaged they have been observed to contain percentages of salt, citric acid or calcium chloride.

Another example they give are delicacies such as smoked turkey: Contains turkey breast, water, white turkey, modified food starch, less than 2% salt, dextrose, sodium phosphates, carrageenan, sodium propionate, sodium diacetate, sodium benzoate, sodium ascorbate, sodium nitrate. In addition, there were other products that were included: liquid egg whites, light orange juice, frozen baked potatoes, lemon pepper salmon, toasted nori, ultra-filtered milk, black pepper tuna, brown rice and garlic, salt and quinoa. and added cashews, strawberry kefir and honey roasted chickpeas.

Scientists have determined the possibility of creating a sample menu of 2000 kcal for 7 days, which would meet the recommendations for healthy eating, so that 80 percent of the dishes on the menu were processed. Each item was rated and by combining them they came up with a menu with 13 different dietary ingredients (total fruits, whole fruits, total vegetables, vegetables and legumes, whole grains, dairy, total protein, seafood and vegetable proteins, fatty acids , cereals). refined, sodium, added sugars and saturated fats).

For example, the first day’s menu consisted of: breakfast burrito, with liquid egg white, canned black beans, grated cheddar, orange juice, ultra-filtered skimmed milk; turkey sandwich on whole grain bread, tomatoes, mushrooms and shredded mozzarella, served with frozen fried potatoes and sparkling water; and for dinner, a plate of frozen rice with salmon, lemon and pepper, sesame seeds, mayonnaise, fried spicy nori sauce, steamed broccoli and ultra-filtered skim milk.