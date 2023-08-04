Report says Central Florida is hotbed of leprosy

(CNN) — When a 54-year-old gardener presented to the Orlando Skin Clinic with a painful patchy rash, Dr. Rajiv Nathu took five or six biopsies. The rash spread from the extremities to the face, but previous doctors did not know what caused it.

The biopsy results confirmed Nat’s hunch, a diagnosis he described as something “you read about in textbooks”: leprosy.

However, the man did not have the obvious risk factors that most doctors would expect from this hard-to-find infection. So after studying many other cases in the area, Nathu, a dermatologist and director of the Clinic for Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Orlando, began to suspect that central Florida might be an unexpected leprosy hotspot.

Now his team is alerting other health professionals to be aware of similar cases in the area.

According to a research letter published by Nathoo and colleagues in the journal New infectious diseasesCentral Florida had one of the highest rates of leprosy in the United States.

There were 159 cases in the country in 2020, compared with 200,000 new cases annually worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Central Florida accounts for 81% of Florida's cases and nearly 1 in 5 cases of leprosy nationwide, according to a new letter.







Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, is caused by bacteria. Mycobacterium leprosy, which affects the nerves located under the skin. Scientists aren’t entirely sure how it’s spread, but most believe it’s spread through the air when an infected person coughs and sneezes. Symptoms are numbness or numbness of skin lesions and rash due to nerve involvement.

The nine-banded armadillos of the southeastern United States may also be carriers of the bacteria, and genetic studies have linked human infections to strains of leprosy carried by armadillos, although it is not always clear how humans encounter the bacteria they carry. Many patients do not remember ever having contact with these animals.

The disease is not transmitted through casual contact, such as shaking hands or sitting next to an infected person. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infection requires prolonged close contact over several months with a person who has not been treated for leprosy. Approximately 95% of people are not susceptible to infection because their immune system is genetically programmed to resist it.

For this reason, leprosy is rare in the United States. Historically, most U.S. cases of leprosy affect people who travel to high-incidence countries or come into contact with armadillos that carry the disease.

But there are times when doctors will never know how a person was exposed to radiation.

“We are seeing more cases in some states than others. Florida is one of them,” says Dr. Linda Adams, director of laboratory research for the National Hansen’s Disease Program, a federal program that coordinates the treatment of Americans diagnosed with Hansen’s disease. “In all these areas, we see cases that we cannot explain. There were no trips abroad, for example, there were no contacts with armadillos.”

The 54-year-old man, in a new report, told his doctors he never left Florida and was not exposed to armadillos or long-term contact with people from countries with a high incidence of leprosy, although he spent a lot of time outdoors. .

About 34% of new cases between 2015 and 2020 did not have these traditional risk factors, according to the research letter. Instead, people appeared to be infected locally, indicating that leprosy has become endemic in Florida, the letter said.

Experts agree that leprosy is becoming endemic in the region. But that shouldn’t cause a public health panic, said Dr. Nicole Iovine, chief epidemiologist at Shands University Hospital of Florida. “Endemic” simply means that the region has regular levels of the disease, not that rates are increasing, he explained.

“It’s still very rare,” Nathoo says. “Those numbers here are still relatively low. It doesn’t bother us too much.”

However, Nathoo has tracked the records of 15 biopsy-confirmed leprosy cases clustered in East Orlando and Volusia County over the past five years. Fourteen of them have never traveled outside the US, and none of them have any ties to each other.

While there is a “strong geographic predisposition” to the disease in central Florida, doctors mistakenly believe that leprosy only affects people born abroad or exposed to nine-banded armadillos, according to Dr. Charles Dunn’s report, a study. author and chief resident of advanced dermatology and cosmetic surgery clinics.

Because his patients didn’t have these traditional risk factors, Dunn thinks those assumptions need to be dispelled. He added that while armadillos are “a textbook example,” there is no ideal leprosy vector that the medical community could point to. After all, most people don’t have long-term contact with nine-banded armadillos.

“The essence of our work was to say: “Hey, this guy came to our clinic. We diagnosed him, and when we look at our database of people in Florida, it looks like they’ve been added here.” Natu said. “That’s something to keep in mind.”

However, the number of potentially endemic cases in central Florida is worrying Iovine. If left untreated, the disease can paralyze the arms and legs, cause blindness, and shorten the fingers and toes. The infection is curable, but treatment involves a combination of antibiotics given over several years.

In addition, treatment may not address problems such as nerve or skin damage in people whose diagnosis has been delayed, which is a common situation in the US where doctors are not used to seeing the disease.

One of the problems with leprosy is how slowly the bacteria reproduce. Depending on the type of infection, it can take up to 20 years before symptoms such as pale, numb spots, rashes, sores, and lesions appear, according to the CDC.

Given this delay, it can be difficult to trace the origin and spread of a leprosy infection. And because most doctors “never see a single case of leprosy,” Iovine explains, it’s often misdiagnosed at first.

“I’m sure there are patients who can’t make a correct diagnosis for months,” she says. “I would say that it is much more than the norm.”

In a new study report, the patient had clinical signs of leprosy for five years before he came to Nathu and was tested for Hansen’s disease. Before that, several medical workers told him that they were not sure of his condition.

Professionals who detect leprosy must notify the state health department within 24 hours, after which the National Hansen’s Disease Control Program sends specialized antibiotics to their office and initiates a contact tracing process.

“The symptoms of leprosy often go unnoticed, so they don’t come under the radar of a dermatologist,” Adams explains. “It’s not the first thing they think of when they see something like this.”

