REPLACE TEA | Here are the benefits of matcha tea: it replaces coffee

Though it’s getting bigger and bigger bodypositive and accepting our bodies as they are, diet, recipes and weight loss exercises continue to be among the most popular topics: weight loss the concern of the vast majority of people. Last frontier for organic powder will help get rid of extra pounds which in combination with other practices helps to lose weight.





The organic weight loss powder everyone is talking about is nothing but matcha tea: A powerful oriental antioxidant which increasingly involve people in their daily lives.

What makes matcha tea different from any other infusion is that, unlike most, prepared not from leaves, but from powder. Matcha tea leaves are harvested by hand and then ground into a mineral-rich powder.

Why does matcha tea help you lose weight?

For lose weight it is important do two things: exercise and diet. By diet, we do not mean a strict menu, but a healthy diet according to the Mediterranean scheme (a minimum of ultra-processed foods and sugar and all possible vegetables and legumes).





With these two practices in place, we can begin think about other alternatives that will help us achieve the desired figure faster: these include major surgeries, minor procedures, creams for weight loss or infusions.

Organic slimming powder is one option that can help us achieve faster results: due to the richness of catechins and its antioxidant action, matcha tea activates the metabolism and increases the consumption of calories in the body.

Other Benefits of Drinking Matcha Tea

In addition to its weight loss properties, matcha tea is rich in B vitamins such as polyphenols and beta-carotene; promotes drainage and detoxification of the body; to protect the liver, strengthen the immune system and control blood sugar and cholesterol levels.

How to include matcha tea in your diet?

The most common way to prepare this organic slimming powder is infusion: You must boil the water and let it fall to 80 degrees (no more) and then add it to the preparation. There is no need to add any sweetener.





But, apart from tea, this powder is also can be entered into the kitchen for cooking recipes: can be added to hot milk, oatmeal or ice cream and even soups.