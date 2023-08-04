Raquel González, cosmetologist: “There is a vitamin that makes the skin more beautiful and uniform”

Every summer you add extra zanchorea, spinach, and broccoli to your diet because you already know by heart what they are. foods rich in beta-carotene Which, in addition to enhancing the golden hue of the skin during tanning, is an antioxidant that prevents oxidation. Too exfoliate regularly, because you have recorded the fire that with a spontaneous formula, once a week, it does not impair the tone, but it is reinforced with an additional dose of light. Of course, you should take care that there is no shortage hydration That’s why you’re never short of essential moisturizing lotion or aftersun.

Assuming your tan care routine, you still need to add the final touch that sets it apart, the best possible actives, Vitamin C., TRYING IT ON FIRST PERSON, The illuminating action you need to get the most out of about the appearance of your skin. “The only way to get a healthy tan is to prep the skin with exfoliation, moisturize it daily, and apply SPF. Vitamin C will indeed give a beautiful and even complexion to the skinpresent in cosmetics such as serums or moisturizing creams”, believes Raquel Gonzalez, cosmetologist and technical director of Perricone MD.

There’s a lot that’s forgotten about the beauty trend (especially in makeup) of making matte skin glow. Hoy la jugocidad a la ki de de un aspect natural y saludable. A glowing skin like Hailey Bieber sets the agenda among celebrities, but the masses lack the ability to flaunt it on their skin by resorting to the right cosmetics. “Sometimes we get confused about skin and that’s a whole different thing. What does Vitamin C do? Brighten skin to look like we’ve used an Instagram filter unify the tone and give it that shine So special. According to the vitamin C load, whether it will be more flash or largoplastica, we apply it daily”, comments Bella Hurtado, Boutijour Technical Director.

“vitamin C Unifies tone, treats blemishes And it is able to stop the production of melanin, it is decided to prevent the appearance of spots and, in the event that we already have them, with continued use they decrease”, Technical Director of Medic8 , Apostille Elizabeth San Gregorio. Retinoids and peptides, Vitamin C is One of the best collagen stimulators, which is an essential protein for maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin and the feeling of softness in fabrics. “Vitamin C is a great antioxidant and reverses the signs of aging, making the skin look less wrinkled and therefore younger,” explains Natalia Abellan, Ambari’s technical director.

Is it OK to be tanned all year round?

All the experts on the subject agree: It’s not healthy. That’s why there is no point in obsessing over maintaining the color that we get by paying an expensive fee. “To be a year-round brunette, who is a long-time tan, means constant exposure to the sun and, The more we are exposed to, the more likely it is that UV rays cause premature aging. Other damage to the skin. In our eagerness to get darker, we will be damaging the collagen and elastin fibers and, unknowingly, we will accelerate the process of appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, in addition to irregular skin texture. , rough. Ultimately, less healthy in the long run”, explains Sonia Ferreiro, cosmetologist and biotechnologist at Bioday.

Estefania Nieto, Technical Director of Omoroviza, says: “The more time in the sun, the more dryness, peeling and irritation on the skin. If you over tan, skin becomes dehydrated, feels drier and looks less healthy on the ground, which means you’re more prone to problems like wrinkles, itchiness and sensitivity. And I don’t think that excessive and prolonged exposure to UV rays can increase the risk of developing skin cancer, including melanoma, which is the most dangerous type”.

According to some dermatologists, the only way to face the sun in a healthy way is through tanning Go without SPF for a few minutes a day, One of them, Doctor Perricone, believes that the most healthy person should be exposed to the sun every day for a few minutes (between 5 and 15 minutes depending on the skin phototype) without SPF so that we can synthesize vitamins in excess and activate. antioxidant skin itself.