Ranking of series with the most mentions on Twitter on this day

Twitter has become one of the most used platforms by internet users Over the years for various reasons such as the ease of creating a community, for the publication of messages in real time, and because the most popular topics of the moment can be explored through the site. It’s a meter that has a lot of impact Some series and movies are titles.

Thief Over 300 million users, over 65 million tweets generated per day and 800,000 search requests have been made, which is why it appears to be a trendsetter on Twitter, a guarantee of notoriety – good or bad – and, in terms of entertainment, which More people show interest in repurposing a certain product,

In the new digital age, it can be easy to get lost among so many novelties, Twitter trends – which will always feature the use of famous people. Hashtags– This can be a guide to which titles are in fashion and can be unforgettable.

These are the most mentioned series on Twitter on the day:

1. One Piece: Dawn of Romance (TV)

Mentions: 64,582

The special episode of One Piece that adapted the one-shot featured what Luffy’s food would be like if his Abuelo Garp Hubiera was a pirate.

2. Shadow Hunters

Mentions: 9,674

Clary Frey will never return to her normal teenage life: she learns that she is from a race of demon hunters and has angelic blood.

3. Ashoka

Mentions: 5,491

Set after the fall of the Empire, the series follows the former Jedi Knight while investigating a known threat to the galaxy.

4. Traveller’s Friend

Mentions: 3,272

Marcus and Emily befriend Ron and Kyla, a party-crazy couple at a resort in Mexico. There they decide to enjoy the moment by taking a weekend off and relaxing with their new “traveling friends”. Months after the adventure, Marcus and Emily are horrified to see Ron and Kyla show up to their wedding uninvited.

5. Stranger Things

Mentions: 3,168

Rooted in the disappearance of a child, a pueblo uncovers secrets involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural powers, and a very strange girl.

6. Secret Invasion

Mentions: 1,985

The series tells the story of how the Skrulls secretly infiltrated human society and thereby took control of key parts of society and ensured their ultimate victory.

7. Titans

Mentions: 1,771

After starting acting to success, Batman’s ex-partner finds himself alongside a series of troubled young heroes who are in desperate need of a mentor.

8. La Casa del Dragon

Mentions: 1,319

Based on the book ‘Fuego y Sangre’ by George RR Martin. The series focuses on House Targaryen, three hundred years before the events seen in Game of Thrones.

9. Supernatural

Mentions: 1,260

When they were children, Sam and Dean Winchester lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Later, his priest made him a soldier. It teaches you about the evil that lives in the dark corners and back streets of America… and how to kill it. Now the Winchester brothers are traveling across the country in their ’67 Chevy Impala, battling all kinds of supernatural threats along the way.

10. I fell in love with summer

Mentions: 1,249

A series based on The New York Times Supersales. In the summer, Bailey and his family visit La Casa de la Playa de los Fishers in Cousins. All summers are the same… until Bailey turns 16. Relationships will be questioned, painful truths will be revealed, and Bailey will be changed forever. It is the heat of first love, the first lack of love and growth: it is the heat when Gupa sets in.

what is twitter called sms from internet For its messages that allow a maximum of 280 characters (originally 140 characters), it is not the only message to which the success of Blue Bird’s Red is attributed, the bell too. loss trends.

It was in 2008 when the platform launched this tool And the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey, described it as “Development of morning information”Earlier a person was immersed in reading the most important news from time to time or watching the morning news, now the trending blog gives it to Twitter users a view of what was considered important at a given time,

With this first approach, a path was formed that allowed to “discover” a certain topic of interest, not only to see the opinions of others, but also to participate in the conversation.

In reality it is possible to see the trending topic nationally and globally.

Twitter page, follow trends is determined by an algorithm And, by default, are personalized according to the accounts you follow, your interests, and your location. This algorithm identifies topics that are popular at a given point in time, not topics that have been popular over a period of time or daily, to help you find the latest trending topics Has been

Trending topics were also converted an amplifier Citizen condemnation in the world, such as the #MeToo or #BlackLivesMatter movements.

Dahmer was one of the most watched series of 2022. (Netflix)

with the presence of various streaming platforms Now there are more number of new series and movies to enjoy each week, and among them, there are some titles managed to stand out more than othersProtecting interactions between Internet users.

According to the list of “El Años en Busquedas” annual summary prepared by Google for 2022, The most commented and sought after film of the year was Thor: Love and ThunderFrom the Marvel universe and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

ranked second on the list black adam, action and adventure film that managed to unite Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill; The production in which Tom Cruise took part was placed on the third stage, Top Gun: MaverickThis was followed by Robert Pattinson’s Batman and the animated film Encanto.

Las last five places Estuvarian Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Jurassic World Dominion, KGF: Chapter 2; Uncharted and Morbius.

As for the seriesThe two most sought-after titles of the year were HBO productions. ExcitementAfter dragon house, The Disney Plus series, Moon Knight, was positioned on the third Peldano.

In fourth place was the Netflix series, The Watcher, followed by Anna’s invention, In sixth place was the Dahmer series; Then there’s The Boys.

Correa del Sur’s apocalyptic series in eighth place, we are all dead, Cudo the Boys from En El Noveno Escalón; And finally, in position number 10, the successful adaptation of the book for teenagers was placed heart blocker,

