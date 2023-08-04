News

Queen Letizia bikini shakes the foundations of Zarzuela

With the arrival of summer, many decide to take a step towards a stage where the most graceful or those who have worked very hard during the year begin to show off their bodies and enjoy the sun. The truth is that the royal family, like many others, is using this time to unwind and disconnect from their institutional obligations. The truth is that for Queen Letizia (50 years old) At times like this, it was impossible to take the pressure off the media because the eyes of the whole world were fixed on her.

At this point, Princess Leonor’s mother made it clear that at 50 she had a spectacular figure. An important detail is that at the moment the details of the roadmap that the royal family will support after their days in Mallorca are over are unknown. Although it has been revealed that they rented a boat for 2,500 euros per day, all indications are that not only they, but also their daughters and their friends will enjoy this whim.

