Queen Letizia bikini shakes the foundations of Zarzuela

With the arrival of summer, many decide to take a step towards a stage where the most graceful or those who have worked very hard during the year begin to show off their bodies and enjoy the sun. The truth is that the royal family, like many others, is using this time to unwind and disconnect from their institutional obligations. The truth is that for Queen Letizia (50 years old) At times like this, it was impossible to take the pressure off the media because the eyes of the whole world were fixed on her.

At this point, Princess Leonor’s mother made it clear that at 50 she had a spectacular figure. An important detail is that at the moment the details of the roadmap that the royal family will support after their days in Mallorca are over are unknown. Although it has been revealed that they rented a boat for 2,500 euros per day, all indications are that not only they, but also their daughters and their friends will enjoy this whim.

Queen Letizia always tried to strictly follow the protocol. Source: (Instagram)

The image of Queen Letizia that shook the foundations of Zarzuela

Both the time and the boat remind us of the controversial images published in one of Spain’s best-selling magazines. In 2007 where could you see journalist in floral bikini in blue and green tones and a simple but pleasant design. Who was the Princess of Asturias at the time paired it with sunglasses, a straw hat and a matching bikini sarong. Her matching outfit wonderfully emphasized her tanned skin and slender figure.

Queen Letizia has become news thanks to these pictures. Source: (Instagram)

The controversy over this has centered on the restraint that a journalist had to maintain when exposing herself in public. It is worth clarifying that at that time the wife of King Felipe was photographed with Queen Sofia when they confessed on the deck of this ship. The protocols are strict, but in this case, the royal family’s private life was revealed after an unexpected appearance by the paparazzi.

Queen Letizia she was already photographed with her mother-in-law. Source: (Instagram)

Currently Queen Letizia take extreme security measures. She seeks to protect her daughters as much as possible from any disagreements. That’s why secrecy is very strict when it comes to the place where you will enjoy your holiday confidentially, away from the attention of the press and the obligations that Zarzuela places on them daily. Of course, the king’s wife Felipe’s bikini was at that time one of the first signs that the monarch showed what good taste she had.

Queen Letizia made the Zarzuela tremble

Disputes between Queen Letizia and Queen Sophia placed Zarzuela between a rock and a hard place. The journalist’s decision was respected, but King’s wife Juan Carlos has made it clear that she is not in the best shape when it comes to her relationship with her daughter-in-law, as her dream of a family reunion in Mallorca has collapsed.