Puerto Rico to Host Caribbean’s Biggest Video Game Event in October | US newspaper

San Juan, (EFE) — Video gamers from at least ten countries will compete in Puerto Rico from October 27 to 29 in “First Attack 2023”, the largest video game event in the Caribbean, according to the competition.

Participants from the USA, Dominican Republic, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Chile, South Africa, Puerto Rico and others will take part in the tournament. statement.

The event, which will take place at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, will feature multiple competitive categories, video game areas, and will be the first major tournament for the most anticipated and innovative categories: Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1.

“Definitely, it will be a weekend full of games and competitions in the field of e-sports,” Roman emphasized.

Among the main attractions is the Tekken 7 category, which is part of the Tekken World Tour as a “Challenger Event” and will have a $1,000 prize bonus from the circle.

Other categories that will be at the event: Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, DragonBall FighterZ, Ultimate Marvel VS Capcom 3, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Pokemon Unite, The King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, DNF Duel , Undernight In-Birth Exe: Late (Cl-r) and Super Smash Brothers Melee.