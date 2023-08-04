Project L, a League of Legends fighting game, will focus on cooperation and fighting with friends through dual duels.

The League of Legends fighting game, which is currently known as Project L, is still in a very early stage of development, but with each new video published by Riot Games, we can see the beauty of this game, in which the champions of Runeterra will face each other in an exciting battle.

In the last advance that invites us to look, the company has presented Double duels. In this game mode, battles will be 2v2, but this does not necessarily mean that both characters are controlled by the same person. Thus, each can control one champion and a partner another, fighting against another person who controls two alone, or against two other players.

Although the four will not fight at the same time, what can be done is intervene as assistants or switch places go on stage hand out a tug. A good way to have fun with friends, which in turn can lead to more bites and more fun when you share experiences with other people, especially if the collaboration between them is brutal.

In addition, Riot Games strives to ensure that combat always has a very fluid and spectacular pace. On the other hand, before going into battle, you can choose the skin of each champion and the way they will interpenetrate the Fusion systemfor example Assist x2, with which you can perform two passes in a row.





In a different order, the study reported that Project L will be available in EVO 2023 with a demo where you can play with Ahri, Darius, Ekko and a fourth character that hasn’t been revealed yet, so you’ll have to be careful to find out who it is.

In extralife | I flat out refused to step on Summoner’s Rift in League of Legends, and now even less so with the last big change to ARAM.

In extralife | From Refusing to Keep Them Going Mad: Those League of Legends Champions Who Made Me So Much Joy

In extralife | Blitz the Nexus when League of Legends turned to Mario Party for one of its craziest modes