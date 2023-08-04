Popular / “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud passes away at the age of 25

Actor Angus Cloud, best known for playing Fezco in the series “Euphoria”, has died at the age of 25. “It is with great regret in our hearts that today we have to say goodbye to an incredible creature. As an artist, friend, brother and son, Angus Muchas was special to all of us at Manners.The interpreter’s family said in a statement addressed to the national media.

The actor died at his priors home in Oakland, CA but the cause of his death is still unknown.

However, his charges revealed that the young man was “intensely struggling” against the loss of his priest, who had died the week before, and sought privacy for the family.

“Angus was candid about his battle with mental health and we hope that his death can be a reminder to others that he is not alone and that he should not fight silently against it for the sake of his account”, the family said.

Despite his short career in the industry, Claude established himself as one of Hollywood’s promises for the role of Fezco in the HBO teen series “Euphoria,” one of the heroes of the Zendaya-led project’s first two seasons. was one of

The actor took part in films such as “The Line” and “North Hollywood” and was part of music videos such as “Mami” by Becky G and Karol G or “Cigarettes” by Juice WRLD.

The actor had as his first projects titles such as “Freaky Tales” written by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, in which he starred with Ben Mendelsohn, Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis or “Your Lucky Day” by Dan Brown.