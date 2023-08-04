Pontal Shopping reopens Espaço Fashion in Porto Alegre with new brands

Pontal Shopping in Porto Alegre will bring something new to the fashion lovers. Through the Espaco fashion pop-up store, the venture seeks to bring brands together in a collaborative manner and provide a differentiated experience to the public. The project started in May and is now entering a new phase with new brands such as Dress & Co. and Vittore Zerbinato, bringing together renowned stylists and making the collaborative store a reference place to reflect the fashion universe. making, reaching innovation through creative processes. Diversity, the cyclical economy and slow fashion.

And to celebrate this new moment, Pontal will be holding a launch event this Wednesday at 5:30PM ET. The event will feature a talk moderated by fashion consultant and founder/director of Sia Paulista de Moda, Reginaldo Fonseca, and ESPM fashion professor João Finnemore. The conversation will be joined by style consultant Pam Zotis and fashion curator Preeta Nascimento.

In addition to mediating negotiations, Reginaldo Fonseca is curator of the Espaço do Fashion in Pontal Shopping and is considered one of the most renowned professionals in Brazil in consulting, advising and executive/artistic direction of fashion events, with over 30 years of experience Is. , João Finnemore, on the other hand, works on postgraduate and MBA courses in Fashion and as a mentor to influencers and a consultant in digital marketing, with a deep knowledge of social networks.

The idea is to promote this type of event frequently on the agenda. “Espaco Fashion was designed to bring closer to brands that have recognition, value national production and its diversity in order to create new connections and become a reference for the subject in Porto Alegre”, General Manager of Pontal Shopping Amelia Siqueira explains.

news

The reopening of Espaço Fashion will see the arrival of new products, with an emphasis on Dress & Co., which was founded in 2011 as an affordable luxury brand. The women’s brand is present in the best multi-brand stores in the country and is headquartered in Itam Bibi, São Paulo’s main wholesale fashion center. Another highlight is Zed Vitor, another brand from stylist Vitor Zerbinato, who has dressed celebrities like Laverne Cox, Felicity Huffman, and Sharon Stone on international red carpets. Launched in 2021, Z. Vitor focuses on casual and out-of-the-way pieces.

social and environmental responsibility

It aims to bring together fashion brands dedicated to production with social and environmental responsibility, under the supervision of curator Reginaldo Fonseca. The store features a pop-up store format, with a personalized atmosphere and details that refer to nature. In addition to the arrivals of Dres & Co. and V. Zerbinato, the store carries brands such as AB2K, By Adriana Brand, Denis Geraci Bolsas, Di Pietro, KF Branding, Ligia & Naini, Mardri, Marcelo Lopes, My Trix, Santa Resistencia. Skunk and Zechin.

The difference of the brands in the associate stores is that each brand brings its own innovative offer to the national fashion. Santa Resistencia specializes in “slow fashion”, a concept that invites people to consume more “quality” and less “quantity” goods, producing clothing with ecologically correct fabrics that are sustainable in fashion. Makes the production chain fair. On the other hand, the KF branding stands for its 100% Brazilian fashion with indigenous and black roots, while AB2K embraces environmental issues and women’s empowerment, training women to work in the clothing industry in a more inclusive way.