Police close investigation of Cardi B over release of microphone to the public

Cardi B launches a microphone for an attendant at her last show in Las Vegas (USA), after which she will launch a drink. Photo: taken from @bennyjohnson

Police have launched an assault investigation into singer Cardi B, who launched her microphone on the grounds that someone in the audience had been drinking during a concert in Las Vegas.

The video shows a girl singing while someone waves a vase towards her. Cardi B reacts immediately by moving the microphone at the same angle.

Other pictures show the woman throwing the liquid apologetically while security personnel intervene.

From another point of view, some images show that the microphone hit another person in public.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department stated several times that a woman contacted them to report the assault and they launched an investigation.

But the youth confirmed that the investigation had been undermined.

“After a detailed review and consultation with the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed due to lack of evidence,” it said in a statement. “No charges will be issued in relation to this matter”.

celebrities and objects were thrown on stage

The episode with the microphone is the most recent episode in which the cast is shown empty objects from the audience. Singer Bebe Rexha was hospitalized after a man phoned her during a concert in New York in June.

That same month, during a Pink concert in London, a man launched a bag allegedly containing visions of his mother onto the stage.

Last year, Harry Styles gave a concert in New York after someone released a chicken nugget. In December, Axl Rose, the lead singer of Guns N’ Roses, said he would stop releasing his microphone to the public to end his concerts, which was inherited by a fan in Australia.