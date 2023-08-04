Pokémon Go Weedle bravely defended the gym for six years

A Pokémon Go player has reached a huge game milestone with his Weedle defending the gym for six years in a row.

On the mobile app, Trainers can place Pokémon in Gyms to gain control of that space. However, players from opposing teams can challenge defenders to claim the gym.

The Pokémon Go gym system has been criticized for its lack of interest. Therefore, the players offered the game new rewards, such as rewarding Pokémoneds for battles and the possibility of restoring Pokémon.

Despite the complaints, the Pokémon Go trainers remain impressed with Weedle, who has been in charge of the gym for six years.

Pokemon Go Single Player Weedle Stays Strong

A Reddit user announced Weedle’s colossal achievement on the Pokémon Go subreddit. This Gen 1 Bug Pokémon protected the Gym for six years, which is an unthinkable record.

The coach said that Weedle was able to protect the Valor gym for so long due to its remote location without cell coverage. However, the trainer does not reveal the Pokémon’s whereabouts for fear that someone will beat it.

“We love you, Weedle. Keep up the good work, buddy. Someday you’ll get food”written by one player. After this comment, Weedle’s owner fed the Pokémon a berry. In total, the creature has been fed 1,200 berries since it began its six-year labor.

“I assume Weedle is now eligible to squat in this gym. He probably changed the locks and everything. commented another coach.

Other comments suggested that Niantic would give Weedle an award for its dedication to the holding. “World record”.