Pokémon GO: They discover a bug that allows you to double your Masterballs but puts your account at risk | Niantic | video games | Android | iOS | DEPO-GAME

Pokémon GO every year it is among the mobile apps that have raised the most money in a year. This is because it has a very active community of players and spend a few dollars on online micro-payments to get various cosmetic items. Plus, they can pay for a Raid Pass to get a lot more content.

To avoid these fees, gamers join various events, such as Community Day, where a special creature stands out and provides additional experience. Well, the ability to get Masterballs, one of the rarest items in the game, was recently included, and an exploit has already been discovered that allows you to duplicate them.

Use to double Masterballs

With the introduction of Masterballs in Pokémon GO, players have been looking for ways to get extra ones. Only a day has passed since the inclusion of this element, and a software error has already been detected that allows them to be duplicated without the use of third-party programs.

Instructions for using the exploit are posted on Reddit. User SilphRoad elaborates as follows: “I just got Galarian Moltres on my screen when I was making my daily incense. “I clicked on Moltres and used my Master Ball, but my Pokeball Plus must have already selected it. I lost Moltres and my Master Ball. When I ran it I got a message that the pokemon was not found and now it’s not in my vault!“.

A few hours later, the same user reported that his Masterball and Moltres were back. He received the prize and kept the most powerful Poké Ball in the game.

However, doing it on purpose and repeating it can damage your account.

“If you do not comply with our player policies, we may issue a warning and reduce your gaming experience.suspend your account or delete it permanentlysometimes without warning. Depending on the situation, these steps may apply to one, several or all of our products and services and you will no longer be allowed to create a new Niantic account.”, reads the Pokémon GO terms of use.

