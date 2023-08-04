Pokémon GO Plus + Is it worth it?

We’ve tested Pokémon GO Plus+ in Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep and will tell you if this new device is worth it.

Pokémon GO remains one of the most profitable applications for The Pokémon Company and Nintendo, so we’re not surprised that since its launch in 2016, it has continued to be heavily bet on. The latest of his innovations is Pokémon GO Plus+something like a flattened pokeball, which serves as an assistant both for Pokémon GO regarding the recent Pokémon Sleep. We have been testing it for several days and we are going to tell you Is Pokémon GO Plus + worth it?.

What is Pokémon GO Plus+? Why does it have such a strange name?

He Pokémon GO Plus it was the device that launched Niantic along with Nintendo to make it easier to take in Pokémon GO. Its design was rather small and discreet, which allowed turn it into a bracelet and take it anywhere. Pokémon GO Plus+ next step, distancing both from this device and from pokeball plus which serves as a controller for the Nintendo Switch, and adding new features and capabilities.

Features of Pokémon GO Plus+

This time they chose much less discreet but more comfortable design drive. Pokémon GO Plus+ fits perfectly into palm of handand thanks strap that is included, we can hang it on our wrist or any object convenient for us. Unlike the Poké Ball Plus, this gadget fits perfectly in your pocket almost not bulky, which means great comfort when walking with it.

Dimensions: 6.5 cm in diameter and 1.8 cm thick (excluding protrusions).

6.5 cm in diameter and 1.8 cm thick (excluding protrusions). Weight: 50 grams approx.

50 grams approx. Battery : Lithium ion, 3 hours 30 minutes for a full charge.

: Lithium ion, 3 hours 30 minutes for a full charge. Buttons : Center illuminated and side for synchronization.

: Center illuminated and side for synchronization. Ports: USB-C for charging.

USB-C for charging. Connection: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Compatible devices: Android 7 and above | iOS 14 and above | Not compatible with Nintendo Switch.

Android 7 and above | iOS 14 and above | Not compatible with Nintendo Switch. built-in speaker

vibration motor

Pokémon GO Plus+ has two different buttons, one to launch Poké Balls or activate various features, and the other to reconnect the device if the connection to the phone is lost. Has a very nice design and tactile feel as well as features quite good vibration and soundYes, they can be a little loud.

What is Pokémon GO Plus+ used for in Pokémon GO?

Basically, Pokémon GO Plus+ lets you catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops without having to know what’s going on Pokémon GO. Unlike previous models, this one can catch Pokemon with Superball and Ultraballwhich will allow increase your chances of being caught while we go The ball type is selected directly from Pokémon GO, setting the device to permanently use one or the other; although you can choose an automatic mode that will only use basic Poké Balls, which has already happened with Poké Ball Plus.

In addition to this, if we link a device to our account Pokémon GOwe will get special mission called “Sweet Dreams” seize snorlax with nightcap. And if we have data Pokémon Sleep registered, every morning when we get up and log our nightly activity, we will receive both Reward with stardust, stickers and increase friendship levels our companion Pokemon.

Indeed, of all the features that Pokémon GO Plus Plus offers, we think it’s worth using capture with Ultraballs and Superballs. Below we will show you an indicative table for approximate catch rate What each Poké Ball has when used with this accessory:

pokeball – 15 out of 30 Pokémon caught (50% catch rate).

– 15 out of 30 Pokémon caught (50% catch rate). superball – 26 out of 30 Pokémon caught (87% catch rate)

– 26 out of 30 Pokémon caught (87% catch rate) Ultra ball – 28 out of 30 Pokémon caught (93% catch rate).

Connection with Pokémon Sleep

In addition to being associated with Pokémon GOPokémon GO Plus + can link to our profile Pokémon Sleep record our sleep habits, and thus no need to sleep with the phone on the bed and watch your battery disappear. Just put it on the mattress and press the center button to Pikachu will sing us a lullaby and start writing down our nightly habits. The next morning, all you have to do is press the button again to finish. write data and send it to the application. Just like that one.

As additional features, Pikachu in a nightcap he will appear at our camp to help us with berries for Snorlax. we can also unlock different Pikachu sounds as certain requirements are met, and we will get more berries if the application detects that we have turned poke parades into Pokémon GO.

A detail we found quite practical is that, in addition to the Pokémon GO Plus+ strap, includes magnetic clip which can be attached to the belt to fix it on the bed. In this way, we can be sure that the device will not fall or move at night.

There is little else Pokémon GO Plus+ can do at night. Its sleep recording system works just like a phone, but no microphone it does not pick up the sounds produced. It can also be used as an alarm clock that will vibrate, emit light and sound signals until we wake up.

Other Pokémon GO Plus+ Features

Pokémon GO Plus+ battery lasted us More than a weekregularly using it to sleep and catch Pokemon during our outings. Charging takes 3 and a half hours, so it will be enough to briefly connect it to the current every 3-4 days to charge it to the maximum. Although we found it difficult to associate him with Pokémon GOPokémon GO Plus + responds very quickly to data synchronization.

Includes features silence and vibration both in Pokémon Sleep how in Pokémon GO, though in this second app, we weren’t able to disable the device’s vibration and light when it detects a Pokémon. As a user, you will eventually get used to it, but when you take it in public can be uncomfortable with vibrationespecially if left on surfaces such as tables.

Should I buy Pokémon GO Plus+?

With no claim to innovation, Pokémon GO Plus+ becomes in an interesting advancement compared to the previous version. It may be a bit larger, but its tactile design and new features mean a solid but sure step forward in the Pokémon catching experience. Pokémon GO. Addition to Pokémon Sleep it’s pretty funnybut it allows us to use this device over time and we end up enjoying pikachu alarm clock what lives inside In conclusion, if you love Pokémon GO or don’t want to use your phone to record Pokémon Sleep, Pokémon GO Plus+ becomes interesting accessory.

Pokémon GO Plus+ is now available in stores for a suggested price of €60.

Pokémon GO Plus + official site