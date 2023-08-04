Pokémon GO Leak Reveals New Pikachu Costume, Among Other News

According to the leak Poke Miners, Pikachu gets a new summer outfit to the Pokémon GO Fest in August, which will take place in several cities around the world. The leaked information also includes the appearance of Mega Diancie, which has already been confirmed by The Pokémon Company, and its colorful version.

Pokémon leak can be caught during Pokémon GO Fest 2023

PokeMiners on their Twitter account announced the presence of this new version of Pikachu in the game, reminiscent of the previous Pikachu with an Okinawan kariyaushi shirt. The leak also includes information about Dianci, a sixth generation unique Pokémon that will appear at the Pokémon GO Fest and add to the list of creatures available in the game. As reported by PokeMiners and shortly after The Pokémon Company, this Pokémon will have its own Mega Evolution that can be achieved at said event, according to the website, for anyone with a ticket. Except, Variocolor versions will also be included.both Pikachu and Dianci in their different forms.

Pokémon GO Festival 2023

Pokémon GO Fest will take place in August and will be held in several cities. It will first arrive in London and Osaka, with celebrations beginning on the 4th, before finally ending in New York, where it will take place from the 18th to the 20th. The event will also be open to everyone. August 26 and 27, although, as with in-person events, you will need to buy a ticket.

Apart from this new leaked version of Pikachu, participating trainers will be able to earn interesting rewards such as Mega Rayquaza, Carbink and Diancie. They’ll also have a better chance of encountering shiny creatures, getting up to nine free raid passes by spinning photo discs in gyms, and participating in raids where you’ll find everything from Pikachu with different crowns to primordial Kyogre and Groudon. For more information, you can check the event website. You can also read our game guide to maximize your experience.